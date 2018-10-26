Joanna Krupa Of ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Stuns In A Skimpy Bikini As She Enjoys Her Exotic Vacation

Reality star Joanna Krupa is not only famous for her appearance in Real Housewives of Miami, but is also known for her stunning looks as a professional model. And because of the amazing photographs that she keeps posting on her Instagram account, the 39-year-old model keeps her 1.3 million followers thoroughly engaged and interested in her celebrity life.

After making headlines a few months ago for secretly marrying business tycoon Douglas Nunes, the blonde is currently enjoying her honeymoon in one of the most desirable vacation spots in the world — the Bora Bora Island.

The star, who said that she was “thrilled to be a wife again,” was earlier married to Miami nightclub entrepreneur Romain Zago for four years, but split with him in July 2017, per the Daily Mail. Soon thereafter, she got engaged to her current sweetheart and recently tied the knot.

In her Instagram photo, Joanna sported a tiny white bikini that showcased her beautiful figure and showed ample cleavage. She struck a side pose against the beautiful backdrop of the sea while standing against the wooden column of a hut. She captioned her picture in the following words.

“A time to absorb everything in that life has given… the good with the bad… and enjoying every single second.”

She posted another picture where she is seen facing the sea while her back faced the camera, thus providing a full display of her derriere. The picture amassed more than 30,000 likes from her fans, and they commented on Joanna’s unbelievably youthful body.

Her fans also loved the picturesque views that she shared from the Bora Bora Island. “I hope you are having a fantastic time in paradise,” wrote one of her followers, while another one suggested that she should keep her phone away while enjoying her honeymoon and shouldn’t Instagram every moment. However, most fans didn’t seem to agree with the comment as they asked to see more of Joanna.

And Joanna seemed to have granted her fans’ wishes, as she shared a series of Instagram stories from her vacation, where she looked very happy and relaxed. Her husband Douglas Nunes also looked very excited in the stories and seemed to enjoy filming the Instagram stories with his gorgeous wife.

Prior to appearing on Housewives, Joanna Krupa has enjoyed a very successful career as a fashion model. She has appeared on the covers of top-notch fashion magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Shape, and has also been featured on the cover of Playboy.

She also served as the host of Top Model — the Polish equivalent of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model. And apart from being a reality star and model, Joanna is also a passionate animals’ rights advocate and has posed naked for PETA’s campaigns several times, per Lifetime.