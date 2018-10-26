Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Flat Tummy In Australia

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to social media on Thursday to reveal that she had made it through her very long airplane trip and had officially arrived in South Australia.

Camille Kostek posted a sweet photo to her Instagram account, in which she showed off her glowing look after a long, 30-hours of travel to arrive at her destination.

In the photo, the model looks radiant as she poses with her luggage. She is wearing black track pants with red and white stripes down the side, and her Sports Illustrated gear poking out. She also donned a black and white crop top hoodie that showed off her flat tummy.

Camille wore her hair parted down the middle with the top half pulled back and her bangs left out to frame her face. However, she smiled big, as she revealed that she’s ready to get to work on her photos for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is set to be released in 2019.

Earlier this week, Kostek revealed that she had been named one of SI’s rookie’s for the upcoming edition of the magazine, which she revealed has been a major goal that she has worked so hard for throughout her career.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Gronkowski recently spoke out about how proud he is of Camille Kostek’s big achievement.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob gushed over his girlfriend.

As many fans know, Rob and Camille met when Kostek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, the NFL team that Gronkowski, or Gronk as he’s known to fans, plays for. The pair went public with their romance back in 2015 after the model left the squad.

The couple have been nearly inseparable since that time, excluding a little hiccup back in 2017 when it was reported that the pair had split and that Gronk had moved on. However, the split didn’t last long and the duo were back together by May of that year.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have seemingly been going strong ever since.