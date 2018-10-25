Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Be Having Twins, Per ‘The Sun’

Royal fans went crazy with excitement when Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle’s pregnancy. But even before the official announcement, an expert was weighing in on the possibilities of the Duchess and Harry having twins, detailed The Sun. For example, this is what Helen Turier from the Twins and Multiple Births Association had to say about twins and their relation to age.

“Older women, so women in their late thirties, early forties, are more likely to hyper-ovulate. This means they’re more likely to release two eggs or more per cycle than younger women. Therefore it is believed that’s why there’s a higher incidence of multiple birth babies in older women. As far as we understand, it’s due to changing levels of hormones.”

The Duchess is 37-years-old, which puts her in the category of women who are more likely than younger moms to have twins.

And it’s not just Helen who’s talking about these odds. According to The Mirror, this is why multiple births are more common among older moms.

“It’s all in the hormones. Your levels of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), released during your menstrual cycle, increase as you age. When this hormonal surge occurs, there’s a chance that you may release more than one egg, upping the odds of a multiple birth.”

Of course, all of this is mere speculation at this point. But if you were to ask the bookies, the possibility of twins seems probable also.

Do you think Meghan Markle is expecting twins? My answer: Yes! Two royal babies are on the way. What do you think? https://t.co/3LVr8QfI44 — Samantha Elliott (@Samanth71873442) October 16, 2018

In fact, bookies have been slashing the possibility of the royal couple welcoming twins recently.

Social media users have also been buzzing with the possibility of twins. The people that seem to believe this theory point to the size of Meghan’s baby bump. Others wonder if her pregnancy is much more advanced than people realize.

Whatever the case, Meghan has been plenty busy as she winds her way through her first international tour with Prince Harry. And along the way, a Russian doctor even urged Meghan to take care of herself, detailed The Mirror. The doctor, who has kids of their own, recounted how Meghan promised to heed their advice.

But even before Meghan was told to “take care,” her engagements during the tour were being modified here and there. This likely doesn’t come as a surprise, considering that the tour alone would have been exhausting on its own.

And while we’ll need to wait and see if the twins rumors has any merit, Meghan continues to wow crowds with her chic maternity outfits.