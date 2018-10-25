‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 6 Spoilers: Halloween-Themed Night To Bring Spooky And Spectacular Performances

Next up for Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars is the Week 6 episode and some Halloween-themed performances. DWTS spoilers for the October 29 show are emerging and it sounds like it will be a great evening for fans.

The Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars is a favorite every fall and there are nine couples remaining heading into the Week 6 performances. ABC teases that there will be an amazing opening number involving both the celebrities and the pros, and the tour stars will be doing a number too.

In addition, Monday night’s show will feature a number by the hip-hop group, Jabbawockeez, and viewers will see former pro Allison Holker back to dance alongside husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss to a number he choreographed for 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform.

As for the DWTS competitors themselves, spoilers indicate that Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will dance a jazz to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman.” Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will use the SYML song “Mr. Sandman” for their Argentine tango, and viewers will see a salsa from DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold to the Leo Soul song, “Under Your Spell.”

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will use the Rihanna song “Disturbia” for their tango, and there’s an Argentine tango to a Moulin Rouge song on the way from Grocery Store Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson. John Schneider and Emma Slater are going with a Beetlejuice vibe for their paso doble, and Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke are jiving to the Atwater Men’s Club song, “Dead Man’s Party.”

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber are also doing the tango and they’re using “Shame” by Elle King for their performance. As for Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, he had already said that he wouldn’t be reprising his Zombies character of Zed for this one. Instead, they’re doing a contemporary performance to the 2WEI song, “Toxic.”

Some Dancing with the Stars fans have already noticed that there is no mention of an elimination in the press release for Week 6. ABC decided not to send anybody home during Week 5’s Disney night, so everybody can surely expect one couple to be sent packing in this next episode. In fact, some at PureDWTS have speculated that there might be a double elimination coming up in Monday’s show and that will send some shivers down the spines of many of the remaining contestants if it ends up being true.

Will Joe and Jenna survive another elimination after some rough scores and critiques? Will there be another surprise elimination like what happened recently with Tinashe and Brandon? The Season 27 Dancing with the Stars finale is right around the corner and the competition to stick around is going to be intense over these next few weeks.