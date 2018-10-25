Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To Her First Pumpkin Patch And It’s The Cutest Thing Ever

The makeup mogul and her rapper beau have a fall family day with their daughter.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott have marked a major milestone with their daughter, Stormi Webster. The famous couple took their 8-month-old baby on a seasonal outing to a pumpkin patch earlier this week. Jenner posted a series of posts to Instagram to share photos from the fun fall day with her fans, captioning the first pic with a caption verifying that this was Stormi’s “first pumpkin patch.”

The first photo shows little Stormi sitting in a large field surrounded by pumpkins, and the second one shows the baby snuggled sweetly between her two parents as they sit on stacked bales of hay. Jenner also posted a slideshow that showed the clan visiting with farm animals, feeding baby goats, and trekking through a cornfield as Stormi rides on her rap star dad’s shoulders.

While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn’t tag the location of the pumpkin patch, E! News notes the trio spent the day at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, California. The farm, located north of L.A., is reportedly a regular pit stop for the Kar-Jenner clan, who turn up there several times a year.

You can see Kylie Jenner’s festive pumpkin patch pics with Travis and baby Stormi below.

Kylie Jenner and her sisters are having a fall frenzy with their kids just days before Halloween. According to People, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter True was recently photographed wearing a pumpkin costume complete with an orange hat as she sat for the adorable pose surrounded by pumpkins. Proud mom Khloe Kardashian said her baby girl is her “little pumpkin” and promised there would be many more costumes to come. Fans of the reality TV family can probably expect to see Halloween-themed photos with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s young kids as well.

Kylie Jenner, who has already said she hopes her daughter will take over her Kylie Cosmetics empire someday, has her own love for the Halloween holiday that has nothing to do with pumpkin or farm animals. The entrepreneur recently launched a Halloween collection for her makeup line that includes a Vampire Lip Kit in a blood-red shade called Bite me and a Spooky Glitter Gloss in a golden copper shade. There’s also a Kylighter in a shade called Go Ghost, and a nine-panel eyeshadow palette called Mummy Palette with glittery eye colors that have festive names such as Witch, Famous, and Hello Ghordeous.

Kylie Jenner and her famous family can be seen on their long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!