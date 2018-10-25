Demi Rose Showcases Major Curves In Robe As She Still Has Ibiza On Her Mind

Demi Rose bid farewell to Ibiza for a year during a recent Instagram post. But it looks like the model is already missing the beautiful location and weather, as she posted a throwback pic. In the photo, Demi wore a black robe and nothing underneath. She showcased her major curves while cradling a big drink in her left hand. The stunning backdrop included an above-ground pool and some rolling hills. Rose also pulled her hair back in a center part, and wore a simple necklace.

The model’s fans showered her with tons of compliments, and many responded to her caption which read, “how I like to wake up.”

And while Demi continues to stay on top of her social media game, the model sadly lost her father a few weeks ago, detailed the Daily Star. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram, which she then followed with some of her typical posts. This is what she wrote about her dad.

“R.I.P Dad. You were the best father I could’ve ever wished for. The most caring, supportive, knowledgeable and loving man I’ve ever known. God bless you and thank you for everything. Hope to see you one day in heaven again. 03.10.18.”

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Demi was going to move to the United States to pursue acting. It’s unknown if she still plans to make the move.

Rose’s other Instagram pics have also gotten some attention, including one of herself posing in a neon-yellow bikini. That picture, shared on October 18, is when she said goodbye to Ibiza for a year. It looks like the model has since flown to London, where she geo-tagged a photo of herself getting her hair done.

And while Demi may already be pining for Ibiza, she got a lot done while she was there. For example, this summer, she launched her own app in both the Android and Apple Stores. She promised exclusive content, including access to some livestreams.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see where Demi is headed next. If she does go to America, many people believe it will be to Los Angeles for the potential acting opportunities.

Whatever the case, such a move could be very good for Rose as far as publicity goes. Many people even believe she’s American, when she’s actually from the UK. So it would be a chance for Demi to expand on her fan base in the States, while also testing out some new industries.