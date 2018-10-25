Jenna Jameson Shares Supportive Message After Weight Loss Journey

Jenna Jameson took to Instagram to look back on her weight loss journey and offer some support to her followers, according to reports from People.

The former adult film actress spoke about her journey after having three children, telling those who have gone through similar experiences to never let their self-doubt sink them as she posted a photo just after giving birth to her youngest daughter, Batel Lu, alongside a recent selfie she took.

In the older photo, Jameson was wearing a baggy shirt and black leggings as she lovingly looked at her baby. In the more recent photo, the 44-year-old Jameson wore a tight black dress that showed off her transformed body. Jameson paid tribute to her fans for the support they’ve provided her on her fitness journey.

Jameson’s fans have plenty to support her for. Jameson announced through her Instagram in September that she had hit her ideal bodyweight of 125 pounds after dropping 63 pounds. Jameson claims that she achieved this feat through a five-month keto diet, which she paired with intermittent fasting.

“I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike. We all struggle,” said Jameson in a post about her weight loss. “But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to ‘SnapBack.’ Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am,”

Jameson had the original goal of reaching 110 pounds, but realized that once she reached 125, she had actually hit her real ideal weight and preferred to stay at a healthier point.

Jameson said in the post, “I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125. My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

Jameson and her fiance Lior Bitton had their first child together in April 2017. Jameson also has two children with former MMA fighter Tito Ortiz, Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette. Jameson’s youngest child has yet to meet their siblings, due to Ortiz deciding to raise the children with his girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller.

Speaking of the broken relationship between herself and Ortiz, Jameson said, “I hope one day things get better and it’s possible … “