‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Ashley Takes Her Patents And Goes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 26, brings a stunning change for two Genoa City families, and nothing will ever be the same again.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) makes an unexpected announcement, according to She Knows Soaps. In exchange for giving up the rights that Dina (Marla Adams) and John gave her to her patents at Jabot, Ashley said she’d take the CEO position. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) is adamantly opposed. He will not back down and let Ashley take the top spot after everything that’s gone on.

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) continues to relive the past and how Jack took on so much responsibility when Dina left the family. After that, Jack was no longer able to be a carefree boy, and he always had to take care of his sisters.

When it comes down to it, all the Abbott siblings, including Billy (Jason Thompson), have been hurt despite having a wonderful father in John Abbott. He left them a legacy to live up to with Jabot, but none of them are living up to that legacy at this moment. In fact, Jack thinks that none of the blood Abbotts deserve to be in the CEO position at Jabot.

Ashley won’t take no for an answer, though. According to the Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr, since she can’t take over as CEO again, she makes a stunning decision.

Ashley unexpectedly informs her family that she’s taking her rightful patents and leaving their family, Jabot, and Genoa City, including Neil (Kristoff St. John), behind.

Jack already feels Jabot is in a death spiral and Ashley’s newest plan isn’t going to help the family company at all. Instead of supporting the family business, she’ll become a competitor and cause them some serious issues since many of her patents are Jabot’s main products.

Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) deals with her prison situation. It looks like the solution is to send her to a prison that is four hours away from Genoa City. Obviously, that distance would mean far fewer visits from her family, and that type of loneliness and separation is bound to take its toll on her as well as Cane (Daniel Goddard), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Devon (Bryton James), and Neil.

Unfortunately for the entire family, there’s no avenue they try that leads to a different result. It’s too dangerous at Walworth for Lily, and she has to move further away. Ultimately, the goal is for her to finish out her year in prison in one piece.