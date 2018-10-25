Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Attitude In New Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her current mood in her latest social media post. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to be over whatever is going on in her life, and she’s letting fans know all about it.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday to reveal a photo of herself rolling her eyes. In the photo, Kourt is seen wearing a long-sleeved blouse with animal and forest scenes printed on it.

The mother of three is wearing her shoulder length, dark hair parted to the side and styled straight in that photo, as her hands reach up to comb through her mane. Kourtney’s eyes are rolling, and her makeup is on point as she looks glowing and bronzed in the photograph.

Kourtney captioned the photo with one simple word, “Ugh,” seemingly hinting that there is something in her life that is making her feel less than enthused.

Perhaps it is family drama, as the Kardashian clan have been known to engage in some serious bickering, or it could be issues with her rumored new boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, that has her in a funk. She may also be feeling for her sister, Khloe Kardashian, as she embarks on some relationship drama with her cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian could possibly be dealing with her own baby daddy drama, as she and her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, share three children together, as well as a history of disagreements.

However, it could also be another ex-boyfriend that is bringing Kardashian down. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian’s ex, Younes Bendjima, has been calling and texting her constantly, and she can’t seem to make it clear to him that all aspects of their relationship is over.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it. When they first split, she tried to keep things civil, but Younes’ ego was badly bruised and he’s missing the lifestyle she used to provide,” a source told Radar Online.

“He calls her multiple times a day and texts late at night, even though they’re on different continents now [that he’s moved to Paris.] She’s done with the nicey-nice approach and told him to beat it and stop calling,” the insider added.

