‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals New Tidbits About Colton’s Season As They Film Episode 7

Filming for Colton Underwood’s season of ABC’s The Bachelor is nearing a key point and gossip king Reality Steve is dishing out some new spoilers. The hometown dates are right around the corner and some teasers regarding Episode 7 are emerging online.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Colton Underwood and his ladies got to do some international travel earlier than usual for his Bachelor season. After reportedly filming Episode 4 in Singapore and the next one in Thailand, it is believed that they went to China to film a round of outings. Then, they returned to the United States and they’re doing Episode 7 in Denver, Colorado.

Colton grew up in Illinois, but he now lives in Denver. That means that some of the remaining ladies are getting the chance to get a true insider’s peek at Underwood’s day-to-day life and some may even meet some of his friends. At this point, there were probably six bachelorettes with the crew as they traveled to Colorado, and the Bachelor star will probably eliminate two ladies in the next rose ceremony.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers revealed via Twitter that one lady who got a one-on-one date in Denver is named Tayshia Adams. Colton and Tayshia strolled around Union Station with Underwood’s dog, Sniper, and they got some ice cream together.

(SPOILER): Colton’s 1-on-1 date today in Denver was with someone I hadn’t released to you yet, Tayshia Adams. They were walking around Union Station with his dog Sniper and got ice cream. This pic is at Milk Market. Tayshia is 28 and lives in Orange County, CA. pic.twitter.com/sLuUlGHVPr — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 22, 2018

TMZ also snagged some Bachelor spoilers about Colton and Tayshia’s date. The site shared a photo of the two kissing during this Denver outing, as they were near the Milk Market. They supposedly were pretty flirty with one another and seemed to have fantastic chemistry, according to some of the people who saw them there together.

Reality Steve’s spoilers haven’t revealed anything else too juicy about any final rose frontrunners or anything like that. He hasn’t revealed which other ladies are still filming, although he did dish out on his website one more interesting tidbit about one lady Colton still has around.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Miss North Carolina USA 2018 and first runner-up to Miss USA, skipped crowning her successor because she is competing on The Bachelor. More on this in today's edition of the #PageantDaily: https://t.co/u7JIshPHag pic.twitter.com/yA1bQiiEGe — Pageant Planet (@pageantplanet) October 23, 2018

Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes made it to Episode 7 too. She seemingly missed the Miss North Carolina USA competition held quite recently because she is still filming Colton’s Bachelor season and that’s a significant absence since she would have been expected to pass off her crown from winning last year to this year’s winner.

Which of the remaining ladies will get hometown dates and which bachelorette will get Colton Underwood’s final rose? The Bachelor spoilers hint that there’s great stuff on the way with this new season that will debut in January, and lots of scoop will be emerging over the next few weeks as filming wraps up.