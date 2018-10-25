Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Release Song About Body Shaming

Body shaming and double standards have become the latest target of Kanye West and Nicki Minaj in their latest collaboration, according to reports from Page Six.

The rapper, who has closely associated himself with President Donald Trump in recent years, made an announcement about the record with the 35-year-old Minaj during an interview with TMZ regarding his upcoming album Yandhi.

West detailed the record by saying, “Nicki just rapped on a song that we’re talking about dealing with, uh, body shaming. This concept is a ‘Ye concept but I’m going to say it to y’all right now. I’m taking two stigmas at once. Because I love taking stigmas and flipping them to positive. Negative energy to a positive.”

West then went on to add, “One of the stigmas is that men, the more people we sleep with the higher our score goes. With a woman, the more people they sleep with, people consider that to be the lower their score goes.”

West isn’t innocent himself of this same double standard, revealing in an interview in 2015 that Kim Kardashian forced the rapper to take “30 showers” before she would let him date her, due to his previous relationship with model Amber Rose.

At the time West said, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose — I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”

West also spoke about how he wants to erase the stigma that currently surrounds cosmetic surgery, saying, “Now here’s another thing, people get body shamed after getting plastic surgery. You hear that on the internet all the time.”

West had previously spoken about cosmetic surgery, previously telling TMZ that he became addicted to opioids after undergoing a liposuction procedure, saying, “I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all. I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married.”

West has clearly taken these issues under a lot of consideration, having previously commented in September that following plastic surgery, a woman’s “p**** count goes back to zero.” This seems to oppose West’s statements regarding women not being judged for their body count.

Yandhi was originally scheduled to be released on September 29, the night that he was scheduled to perform on an episode of Saturday Night Live. The album has been rescheduled to now come out on November 23.