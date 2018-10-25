Orlando Bloom Jokes Girlfriend Katy Perry Is ‘Thirsty’ For Justin Bieber

Perry uploaded a series of pictures where she poses in front of a poster of Bieber.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are as strong a couple as ever, but still like to tease each other, People is reporting. Perry uploaded a series of photos to Instagram on Wedneday, October 25, where she posed with a poster of Justin Bieber. In one of the photos, she is touching Bieber’s chest. Bloom piped in in the comments section.

“Thirsty,” his comment said.

Presumably, the comment is in jest. It did make fans do a double-take, however, as Bloom has had some issues with Bieber in the past. According to TMZ, Bloom threw a punch at Bieber in 2014. The story goes that Bieber and Bloom had a confrontation at a resturaunt after Bieber made a comment to him about being intimate with Miranda Kerr, Bloom’s ex-wife and mother of his child. Bieber then uploaded–and quickly deleted–a photo of the supermodel on his Instagram.

Hopefully, Bloom isn’t actually jealous this time around and feels confident in his relationship with Perry. The two began dating in 2016 and broke up in February 2017. This year, however, they rekindled their romance, and sources are saying the pair are getting serious.

“Orlando is in a different place than he was last year,” said a source. “He has matured a lot. He realized that being single isn’t that great after all. His relationship with Katy wasn’t right the first time around, but it very much is now.”

A source added that he was “ready to settle down” with Perry.

“She hasn’t put any pressure on their relationship lately, and everything is just easy. Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy… In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now, and everyone is excited for him.”

One source took it even further and told Us Weekly that Bloom and Perry were fully prepared to eventually get married and have children. Both of them are both reportedly hoping for a good turn-out this time around, as both of their first marriages ended quickly. Bloom was married to Kerr for a mere 3 months, while Perry split with comedian Russell Brand after 14 months of marriage.

Perry uploaded her silly Bieber pictures–and Bloom left the comment–the night before Perry’s 34th birthday. Perry has also left funny comments on Bloom’s Instagram recently and joked about his washboard abs on a picture. Perry and Bloom both seem to be in good spirits, despite Bloom’s old rivalry with Bieber.