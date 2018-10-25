Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring As She Poses In Red See-Through Lingerie

Rapper Iggy Azalea is no stranger to flaunting her assets and treating her fans to her racy snaps every now and then. Today was no exception, as the singer-cum-model posted one of her pictures on Instagram where she is seen dressed up in a thought-provoking set of red lingerie that amplified her sexy persona.

In less than 20 minutes of going live, the picture accumulated more than 318,000 likes and an overwhelming outpour of compliments from her 12.4 million Instagram followers. The picture — captioned “party city”– was captured in a kitchen, and Iggy is seen holding a slice of pizza in her hands.

Per usual, fans couldn’t help themselves from commenting on her amazing figure and loved the new picture by calling it “sexy,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” “hotness galore,” and “simply perfect.”

“God, that body!” wrote one fan, while another one — who seemed to be quite obsessed with Azalea — wrote that he can’t wait to wife her. It seems like Azalea has millions of serious admirers, as several of them commented that they want to marry her — an offer that she receives every time that she shares a new picture.

Female fans also praised her enviable body and asked her to share her fitness secrets on Instagram.

“Can I have your body pleaseeee.”

Another fan said that she wishes to look like Azalea and tries to copy her style as well.

While fans never seem to get enough of Iggy, she has recently been the talk of the town for getting more surgical enhancements. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, there are rumors circulating on the internet that Azalea has undergone plastic surgery once again after her fans noticed that her “lips looked plumper and her visage tighter” in a previously posted Instagram photo.

Earlier this year, a plastic surgeon from the Beverly Hills speculated that Azalea had undergone a”chin augmentation” surgery, as he saw some “subtle” and “beautiful” refinements in her face, per the Inquisitr report.

And per a Hollywood Life article published in 2016, Dr. Mark Youssef of Younique Cosmetic Surgery said that considering Iggy Azalea’s “body fat content, it’s extremely unusual for somebody to have that shape of a butt without some sort of surgical enhancement.”

“She could have had a Brazilian Butt Lift with a fat transfer or buttocks implants. I think she had the implants because of the roundness and definition around the buttocks. With fat transfers, we usually see a more subtle and softer augmentation. Also, someone as thin as Iggy may not be able to do the fat transfer because of the limited amount of fat she has.”

Iggy, however, denied that she ever had bum implants although she admitted that her boobs are not real.

Most of her fans, however, don’t seem to care whether Iggy underwent any surgical enhancement or not because they still love her for her personality and her singing skills and respect her choices.