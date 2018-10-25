Emmy Rossum May Join ‘Homecoming’ Cast After Leaving ‘Shameless’

Rumors are starting to swirl that Emmy Rossum first post-Shameless role could involve her husband Sam Esmail, as reported by E! Online.

Mr. Robot creator Esmail, the executive producer and director of the Julia Roberts led Homecoming, currently airing on Amazon, revealed that he bounces ideas off of his wife “all the time.”

Speaking to E! News, Esmail said, “Look, she’s a better filmmaker than me, she obviously understands acting better than me, so I pick her brain all the time.”

Rossum revealed in August that she would be leaving Shameless upon the completion of its current season in an emotional letter, and Rossum has spent no time before starting to seek out new roles. While it may be early days, there is a chance that Rossum will be a playing role in the forthcoming second season of Shameless, which ordered into production by Amazon in 2017.

Esmail decided to avoid confirming nor denying any of the rumors about Rossum joining the cast, saying, “This is a spoiler-free zone, so I cannot comment…I wouldn’t want to ruin it for you…I want to keep it fresh.”

When pressed as to whether he would be willing to give her a role on the show, Esmail said, “Of course! Look, Emmy’s a brilliant actress, I’d be lucky to have her in anything I make.”

When Rossum announced her exit from Shameless, she penned a detailed reflection of her time on the, how it impacted her career, and what she hopes to accomplish in her life.

Rossum wrote, “The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave. I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled. During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief. Quite simply, the last eight years have been the best of my life.”

The premiere of Homecoming will be on Friday, November 2, exclusively on Amazon.