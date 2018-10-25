‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, October 25: Quinn Destroys Stephanie’s Portrait, Ridge Wanted To Be Bill’s Friend

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 25 features Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Pam (Alley Mills), who fought over Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery) portrait. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) visited Bill (Don Diamont) after making an admission to Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez), while Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) both plead with their comatose father.

Ridge Told Detective Sanchez He Pushed Bill

Detective Sanchez asked Ridge whether he pushed Bill off the balcony. Surprisingly, Ridge confessed that he did. For good measure, he even added that he hated Bill more than ever. But he also told the policeman that the fall was accidental, because he and Bill had been fighting and they had taken it outside to the balcony. He had pushed Bill, but did not mean to kill him.

Ridge Wanted To Be Friends With Bill

Ridge visited Bill in his hospital room. He told Bill that the two of them could have been friends if Bill was a better person. He said that they could have even created something together, but perhaps the situation was inevitable because Bill had hurt so many people. He said that he didn’t like to see him in this position and did not want him to die.

“I have every reason to hate you, but I don’t want you to die.” – Ridge #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Ks5oEjcOoW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2018

Wyatt Begged His Comatose Father on B&B

Liam ended off his visit with his father by asking him what had really happened. Nobody knew whether Bill was pushed or whether he fell off the balcony, and Liam wanted clarity on the issue.

It was then Wyatt’s turn to talk to his dad. He said that Bill was a tough person to love, but that he was still his dad. He pleaded with his father not to die — and told him that he would always be his son.

Charlie Doesn’t Believe Pam Is Crazy

Pam could not believe that Quinn had the audacity to warn Charlie against marrying her because of her crazy past. She asked her new fiancé if he thought that she was mentally unstable, and Charlie told her that he did not believe it. Pam and Charlie leave.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric is forced to referee when a furious Pam confronts Quinn about her actions. pic.twitter.com/zkdhhVaukv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2018

Quinn Puts Her Foot Down & Destroys Portrait

Quinn turned her attention to Eric, and once again pleaded with him not to allow Pam to put it up. Instead he asked her to be patient with Pam, and left her to stew in her anger.

Pam returned, and blasted Quinn for what she told Charlie. The two get into another fight — with Pam telling Quinn that she would never be like Stephanie. The two wrestle with the portrait, with Quinn trying to take it from Pam. There was no way in hell that she was allowing Pam to put up a painting of Eric’s former wife. As she tries to tear it away, Quinn puts her foot through the portrait and destroys it. Just then, Eric returns — and he is visibly furious.