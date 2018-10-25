Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Abs In Sexy Two-Piece Ensemble

It looks like Khloe Kardashian is in the same shape as she was before giving birth to her daughter True.

It is not uncommon for the mother of one to show off her amazing body on Instagram both before and after the birth of her first child and today was certainly no exception. Kardashian took to her Instagram account not only to promote the brand Pretty Little Thing but it also appears as though she was promoting her killer body.

In the sexy series of photos, Kardashian poses in what appears to be her backyard. The reality TV star’s body looks nothing short of amazing in a matching grey bandeau top and tight shorts. The outfit comes complete with a pattern and hugs Kardashian in all the right places.

In the images, Khloe appears to be wearing a face full of fresh makeup while she wears her long, blonde locks down and curly. So far, the image has gained Kardashian a ton of attention with over 344,000 likes and 1,600 comments in just an hour of the post going live.

Many fans commented on Khloe’s amazing post-baby body while countless others chimed in and said that they want to purchase the exact same outfit.

“Revenge body who dis.”

“Skinnier than I’ll ever be even after having children,” another commented.

“Ur body is making me order this,” one more gushed.

And Khloe has not been shy about both showing off and talking about her post-baby body. Earlier this summer, the 34-year-old talked about her weight loss on her blog, revealing that she lost an impressive 33 pounds just three months after giving birth to her daughter.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.”

“Here is where I am at currently,” Khloe continued in the post. “True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”

And when she isn’t working out, Kardashian seems to be busy with her daughter True, especially since she and the baby are alone in Los Angeles while Tristan Thompson has headed back to Cleveland to resume play with the Cavaliers. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kardashian is struggling a little bit with Tristan being away. Since he’s been gone, Khloe feels like she’s a single mom and it’s been really hard for her according to a source.

It remains unclear if she will continue to stay in LA near family or move back to Cleveland once again.