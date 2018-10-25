NFL Trade Talk: Despite Landing Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys Not Yet Done Dealing

With less than a week until the NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys are still shopping.

The Dallas Cowboys made one of the biggest moves of the season by trading for wide receiver Amari Cooper just two weeks before the NFL’s 2018 deadline. Many fans are of the belief that Cooper is going to help fix some of their offensive woes — and he likely will — but the Cowboys aren’t done shopping either. As a matter of fact, they may not be done perusing the aisles of the talent roster of the Oakland Raiders.

Amari Cooper hasn’t really been the huge star that everyone thought that he would be upon arriving in the NFL three years ago. The Cowboys gave up a first-round pick for him, and a lot of people think that price was too high. Head coach Jason Garrett doesn’t agree with that assessment, CBS Sports reports.

“We talked about it a lot, at all levels of our organization. I do believe we’ve done a good job selecting guys in the first round, and they are cornerstone players on our team. We really believe that Amari can be that kind of a guy. He’s 24 years old. We think he has a bright future. The value for a player like that at his age, that’s really what it costs you. It costs you a first-round pick.”

The Oakland Raiders are obviously in rebuilding mode, and it’s not out of the question for them to continue dealing away players. If they are looking to unload more players, the Cowboys may be interested in another one — and tight end Jared Cook isn’t a bad option.

Many who have avidly watched the Dallas Cowboys play this year are sharing the same train of thought — their passing game needs help. Word is out that they are still hoping to find their stride in this regard this season, and they’ve locked down their new number one wide receiver. A tight end, however, remains a stark necessity.

I was told this past weekend that WR and TE were two positions they might be hunting. https://t.co/FhZcj8pwa5 — Bryan Broaddus (@BryanBroaddus) October 23, 2018

Through seven games this season, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-4 and getting very little production out of their passing game. Tight end Geoff Swaim is second on the team in receiving yards — with just 205 yards on 19 receptions. He has accrued a single touchdown.

Dallas’ three other tight ends have a combined five receptions for 15 yards, and share a single touchdown.

John Williams of Inside The Star believes that Jared Cook of the Raiders is a player that the Cowboys should target immediately. Cook already has 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 32 receptions this season for Oakland. Oakland’s record stands at an abysmal 1-6.

The veteran tight end would be a great target for Dak Prescott, and could make the offense of the Dallas Cowboys that much better. The trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper is one that may have been a stretch, but Jason Garrett believes that it will work out for the best. There is one week left until the 2018 NFL trade deadline — and if the store of the Oakland Raiders is still open — it may not be a bad idea for Dallas to continue shopping.