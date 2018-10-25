John Legend And Chrissy Teigen To Host Televised Christmas Special

The show will feature songs from Legend's upcoming Christmas album.

Famous celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will have their own Christmas special this year, People is reporting. The popular duo will host A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy on November 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC. The program was announced Wednesday, October 24, and is expected to run an hour long. Legend, who has won 10 Grammy awards throughout his music career, will perform songs from his new Christmas album A Legendary Christmas. This holiday record will officially be available for purchase on October 26.

As for Teigen, viewers are sure to hear some fun jokes as she’s made her presence known on social media for her witty commentary. Those who tune in to the special can probably expect some silly banter from the loving couple. In addition to music and laughs, the show is promising to feature some appearances from family and friends of the duo. There will also reportedly be visits from”well-known entertainers, who’ll be revealed closer to the special’s date.”

Legend has teamed up with NBC before, starring in the Emmy-award winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. According to Today, Legend will also be a new coach for the NBC singing competition The Voice. It’s clear that the network is fond of partnering up with the singer, and Doug Vaughan, the executive vice president of special programs at NBC entertainment, confirmed this in a statement.

“What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we’re thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special,” Vaughan said. “It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone.”

In addition to his new album, Legend will also be able to use the special to promote an accompanying Christmas tour for those who want to hear the songs in person. As for Teigen, she has an upcoming cookbook in the works that she says is geared toward kids. She has two successful, best-selling cookbooks already out titled Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More. The model released a line of kitchenware in September called The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Collection.

While the pairing has proved their successes separately, this holiday special will hopefully show that they work just as well together. The two married in 2013 after dating for seven years. They are now loving parents to Luna Simone, age 2, and Miles Theodore, 4 months. Though fans of the two have caught glimpses of their sweet relationship on social media, now their chemistry will be broadcast live on television.