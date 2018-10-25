Rita Ora Posts Sultry Shots On Instagram As She Embraces Visit To Italy

Singer Rita Ora never shies away from sharing sexy photos of herself via her Instagram page and she just posted a couple of new ones that her fans will not want to miss. Ora is seemingly back in Italy for another visit and she is already having a blast by the looks of things.

On Thursday, Rita Ora posted a selfie to Instagram showing her with a large floral arrangement and she said it was a lovely way to get started on this visit to Italy. Her followers loved the photo, but probably not because of the flora she included in the shot.

Rita was wearing just a white robe in the shot and the robe was slung off of her shoulder on one side. As a result, Ora’s ample cleavage was visible in the picture as well and the singer had her head tilted to the side to share a rather sultry expression.

Ora’s nearly 14 million Instagram followers quickly embraced the photo, giving it more than 77,000 likes in less than an hour. Rita received hundreds of comments on the post right away as well with people commenting on how beautiful she was in the shot as well as welcoming her to Italy.

Just a short time later, Ora was dressed and ready for some fun. She shared a couple of sexy selfies that she apparently had to do all on her own and they showcased Rita’s expressive style. She was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana piece that appears to be the Sweetheart-Neck Bustier Satin Lace-Up Cocktail Dress that is currently available on the Neiman Marcus site.

The dress is a light brown color with black straps and lace-up detailing and it retails for $4,975. The unique piece has lingerie straps, a bustier bodice, and lingerie-inspired details and it fits Ora like a glove.

Rita teased that there were some shenanigans related to these last photos and her Instagram Stories told the tale. Essentially, it seems that Ora ended up with a bit of time all to herself and she didn’t quite know what to do with herself. Apparently, the singer is so used to having a team of people around her and working nearly all the time that she got a bit silly trying to entertain herself.

This second set of shots was also a big hit with Rita’s fans, snagging more than 65,000 likes in just 30 minutes. Ora’s fans will be anxious to see what she’s up to during this trip to Italy and the chances are good that she’ll have more sultry selfies to share as her trip continues.