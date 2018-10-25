Post-LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers Sell Tickets For $2 One Hour Before Tip-Off

So disinterested are Cleveland fans that they're not willing to pay less than the cost of a good cup of coffee for a ticket.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are so bad without LeBron James that fans are being offered tickets for as little as $2, TMZ is reporting.

When your team goes for the better part of a decade being centered around one player — a player who, let’s face it, will be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer — once they’re gone, it’s difficult to pick up the pieces. And LeBron’s loss is being felt in Cleveland, so deeply that his former team is 0-4 without him, and expectations for the rest of this season aren’t much better.

And fans aren’t feeling it. Up to an hour and a half before Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena, some tickets were going for as little as $2.

To be fair, it was a weeknight game against two floundering teams expected to go nowhere this season. The tickets in question were nosebleed seats. And they were being offered not by the Cavs’ box office, but on Flash Seats, the ticket sale and resale service launched by Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert that is similar to StubHub. In other words, the seats being offered likely belonged to season-ticket holders who just didn’t feel like making it that night.

Still, two dollars?

Martin Prague / Shutterstock

Here are some other things you could have bought for two bucks:

A ticket to a multi-state lottery game like Powerball or Mega Millions.

A bottle of water.

A cup of coffee at Starbucks (minus the bells & whistles, of course).

A half-gallon of milk.

Not for nothing, a visit to an NBA game (or any sporting event) costs more than just the value of the tickets. There are the taxes and fees tacked on by the retailer. There’s parking (or an Uber, or a round trip on public transportation). And concessions will, of course, eat you alive. Even if the tickets were free, you’d still wind up paying for them.

By comparison, over in L.A., where LeBron is now playing with the Lakers, the cheapest tickets to Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets are going for no less than $80, and that’s before taxes and fees. For the sake of consistency, here are some things that you can get for $80.

A fresh Christmas tree.

A meal for two at a middle-of-the-road L.A. or Cleveland restaurant.

Four five-pound bags of assorted Tootsie’s Halloween candies.

A “low-priced” knockoff of any of the garments Meghan Markle wears.

The Cavs’ next home game will be on Saturday, the 27th, when the LeBron-less Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons. Hopefully ticket resellers will be able to get back more than just a couple of bucks when they try to pawn off their seats.