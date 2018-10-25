Bodies Of Two Women Found In Hudson River Bound Together By Duct Tape

Authorities believe the women were alive and conscious when they were put in the water, and died horribly by drowning.

The bodies of two women who were stuck together by duct tape washed ashore on the Hudson River, and police are trying to piece together who the women were and how they died.

As The Metro reports, a passerby in Riverside Park noticed the bodies lying on the rocks and alerted police. He has been identified by Radar Online as 40-year-old Martin Castillo, who was riding his bike through the park when he made the grisly discovery.

“The bodies were on stones. One of them was facing up. She was a woman. I couldn’t believe it. I can’t see how this happened.”

Authorities believe that they were brought in by the tide and then left there as the waters receded. The bodies show no signs of trauma, and as of this writing, it is unclear if foul play is suspected.

Police have developed a working theory as to how the women got there. They believe that the two women possibly entered into a suicide pact and then, either by themselves or with the help of a confederate, got taped together, facing each other. Police believe the women either jumped from, or were thrown from, the George Washington Bridge in upper Manhattan. The women are believed to have been alive and conscious when they entered the water, meaning that they likely died horribly via drowning. Their bodies then floated six miles down the river, where the incoming tide pushed their bodies onto the Riverside Park rocks.

While the police may have a working idea as to how they got there, they remain baffled as to who the two women are.

According to WLS-TV (Chicago), an NYPD sketch artist has released sketches of what the women are believed to have looked like. Both women were fully clothed and wearing similar outfits: black jackets with fur trims, as well as black leggings. Both women, in their late teen or early 20’s, are either African American or mixed-race.

As of this writing, the medical examiner has not issued an official cause of death, and autopsy results are pending. Meanwhile, the NYPD is asking anyone with any information about the identities of either of the two women to call its Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Back in June, The Great Neck Patch reported that suicides have been on the rise in New York in recent decades. In New York State, for example, the number of suicides per year increased 28.8 percent between 1999 and 2016.