Nina Dobrev Posts Sexy Topless Photo From Paris Photo Shoot

Actress Nina Dobrev recently spent some time in Paris, France working on a new project and she just shared some stunning photos that were taken there via her Instagram page. Fans are going crazy over these new shots, especially one where she’s posing topless with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Based on Nina Dobrev’s Instagram Stories, it seems she was recently in Paris to do a photo shoot for the fashion line La Ligne. The line was created by former Vogue editors Meredith Melling and Valerie Macaulay and it is known for its focus on stripes on its pieces. Some of the photos are now featured prominently on the design brand’s site and Dobrev’s fans all agree they are amazing pictures.

In the latest picture Nina posted on Instagram, Dobrev is standing topless while wearing a pair of white La Ligne pants. It looks as if these are probably the Le Tuxedo Pant style, which comes in several colors and retails for $325.

Nina is on a balcony, leaning back into the corner of the railing, with the city of Paris behind her. The photo is a stunning black-and-white shot with her hair sleek and pulled back into a low bun. Dobrev was photographed in several other pieces of the fashion line and they are already featuring another version of her topless pose on their website. While many of them showed Dobrev in sultry and sexy poses, this topless one seems to be generating the most buzz.

Dobrev shared a link via her Instagram to a page titled “Nina, je t’aime,” and it looks like that page is loaded not only with stunning photographs of Nina, but also her favorite La Ligne pieces. As the Inquisitr previously shared, this isn’t the first sneak peek Dobrev has shared into the recent photo shoot. In her other post, Nina was wearing black fishnet stockings and teased that there was more on the way.

This topless photo of Nina’s was definitely a hit with her followers. Dobrev has built up a following of more than 16 million people on Instagram, and nearly 400,000 people liked this photo in just the first hour after it went up. Thousands of people commented, and most thought that it was a gorgeous picture.

People still know Nina Dobrev in great part for her previous Vampire Diaries role, but she has branched out into many different types of projects these days. She shares plenty of updates via her Instagram page, mixing business sneak peeks with casual daily outings, and her followers can’t wait to see what she tackles next.