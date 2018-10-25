Watch Chelsea Vs. BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Chelsea can seize control of the UEFA Europa League Group L with a win over 14-time Belarusian champions BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Chelsea remain one of only three unbeaten teams in the English Premier League, per Sky Sports, where they sit in third place. But the London side has also won both of its UEFA Europa League Group L matches, and can seize total control of the group on Thursday when the Blues host defending Belarus Premier League champions BATE Borisov in a match that will live stream from Stamford Bridge.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the October 25 Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League third-round clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic 41,000-seat Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, on Thursday.

Chelsea, however, will be missing their Belgian striker — Eden Hazard — who suffered a back injury during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the English Premier league, according to Sky Sports. With Hazard’s absence, Chelsea will lose its primary goal-scoring force, as the Belgian has tallied eight times in all competitions so far during the 2018-2019 season.

BATE Borisov have largely dominated the Belarusian top flight since that country’s own Premier League was founded in 1992, a year after the country declared its independence from the former Soviet Union. In that span, the Borisov club has won the league’s title 14 times — including last season, according to Soccerway.com — and currently leads the domestic league by nine points after 24 matches played.

The Thursday game marks a homecoming of sorts for 37-year-old Alexander Hleb, according to the Daily Mail. Hleb played some of his best years at Arsenal, from 2005 to 2008, in a career that has seen him move teams 16 times — including five terms with BATE in his home country.

Former Arsenal star Alexander Hleb is in his fifth stint at BATE Borisov. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch the Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League showdown live stream online from London, the only United States source available will be via B/R Live, which will carry the Chelsea-BATE match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in the BATE home country of Belarus, Belarus 5 will carry the match. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.