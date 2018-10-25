‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, October 26: Thorne Gives Bill Shocking Info, Katie Worries For Will, Eric Referees

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie (Heather Tom) will have a heart-to-heart with her husband. According to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will be so touched by what Katie has to say that he will make a beeline for Bill’s (Don Diamont) hospital room and make a startling confession. In the meantime, Eric (John McCook) will need to deal with the fallout after Quinn (Rena Sofer) ruined Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery) portrait.

Katie is devastated that her former husband and the father of her only child is in hospital. B&B viewers saw Katie crying at Bill’s bedside and pleaded with him to return to them. She has watched the bond between father and son get stronger and knows that Will (Finnegan George) dearly loves his father. She is deeply worried about the effect that Bill’s death could have on her son.

After seeing Bill in his comatose state, Katie will seek out her husband. She needs to give Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) a piece of her mind and will ask him what she will tell Will if his father dies. Death is a sensitive topic for Thorne. Fans will recall that he lost Macy, Darla, and Aly to death, and he knows the pain of losing a loved one.

“I have every reason to hate you, but I don’t want you to die.” – Ridge #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Ks5oEjcOoW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2018

He will feel so guilty after Katie’s words that he will sneak into Bill’s hospital room and talk to him. Ridge also visited Bill earlier and told the publishing tycoon that what had happened between them was inevitable. He also said that he didn’t want him to die and that if Bill was a better person they could have been friends.

But Thorne has another agenda on his heart. He will offer Bill some new information, according to ADG. The only information that Thorne is privy to, and that Bill doesn’t know, is that Judge McMullen and Ridge know each other and that Ridge convinced the judge to award sole custody to Katie. Thorne feels guilty for keeping that info from Bill and knows that he is Will’s rightful father.

B&B viewers saw how Pam (Alley Mills) and Quinn threw it down. Pam was beside herself with rage that Quinn would tell Charlie (Dick Christie) not to marry her because she is mentally unstable. However, nothing could have prepared Ms. Douglas for Quinn putting her foot right through Stephanie’s portrait. Quinn was not having Pam put up the painting of her husband’s former wife, and she firmly put her foot down, according to She Knows Soaps.

Unfortunately, she stuck her foot in the portrait just as Eric walked in. The Forrester patriarch was furious at his wife’s actions but he will still need to referee between the two livid women. It seems as if Eric will need to check his own emotions as his wife’s lower extremities dangle from his former wife’s chest. He will need to ask himself why he is willing to bend over backward to accommodate Pam when his wife clearly stated that she did not want to host the wedding.

RT if you had the same reaction! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3e9IxKnszy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 25, 2018

Will Pam retaliate now that her sister’s portrait is ruined? Will she drop that house on Quinn’s head now that the picture of her perfect wedding has been derailed? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to catch the latest episode, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers and recaps.