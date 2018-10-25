The award-winning show has also gotten picked up for a third season.

She’s back! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back on Amazon for Season 2 — and it has just been renewed for a third season. The series by Amy Sherman-Palladino — the creator of Gilmore Girls — has been sweeping awards shows since its debut, and the second season has been long-awaited by fans and critics alike.

Town & Country revealed today that the beloved show will start streaming again on December 5 on Amazon Prime. The premiere season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won a few Emmys, Golden Globes, and two Critics’ Choice Awards, and looks to be sitting pretty for another awards season.

The show has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the series on YouTube, and the production team promises that the next season will be bigger and better than the first.

“We felt like we didn’t want to just give [viewers] more of the same. We wanted to expand the world a little bit. We’ve tested the patience of Amazon, let’s put it like that.”

Sherman-Palladino says that there will be no time lapse between the story in Season 1 and where Season 2 picks up. She explains that the titular character, Midge, will be trying to balance her three lives — that of a wife, a working woman, and someone trying to do stand-up at night.

The plan is also for Suzie and Midge to hit the road, and to go out on tour in the Catskills and the Poconos.

“I want to see those two girls stay some nights in shitty hotels and playing some dumpy clubs. None of [the clubs in the Borscht Belt, as it was called] exist anymore. We’re going to have to find something and re-create it.”

At the end of Season 1, the relationship between Midge and her husband Joel was still on the rocks. Michael Zegen, who plays Joel, says that even he doesn’t know how things work out in the end.

“Amy and Dan, the creators — I think they just want us to be surprised. And I don’t mind that. I like that. As far as what I would like to happen… I don’t know if I can say anything without giving too much away. But I would just like to see Joel be happy.”

Marin Hinkle, who plays Midge’s mom, says that fans will also get a better look inside the core of their Jewish family — in good times and in bad.

“You get to see all this dancing and the lives of the Jewish families. We have all this laughter and comedy that happens there over our summer vacation.”

The whole cast is thrilled that they will be back together for Season 3, which will start shooting soon after the debut of Season 2.