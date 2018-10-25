Farrah Abraham Flaunts Toned Bikini Body In Latest Social Media Snaps

Farrah Abraham is showing off her bikini body in her latest Instagram post. The former Teen Mom OG star posted videos of herself training for her upcoming celebrity boxing match, and she flaunted her toned physique in the process.

According to an October 25 report by Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham took to Instagram this week to show her fans and haters exactly how much she’s been training for her upcoming fight. The Teen Mom OG personality is set to take on former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, in a celebrity boxing match next month, and she’s been working hard to get ready for the bout.

Abraham even flashed her killer abs as she donned a green velvet string bikini with classic triangle top. Farrah wore her shoulder length brown hair parted to the side and straight for the training session, in which she worked out with friend Tony Thomas.

“Look at us & our abs,” Abraham captioned the video, in which Thomas is seen shirtless and wearing only a pair of tight, black Under Armour briefs. Farrah has also trained with former Baywatch actor, Jeremy Jackson, in hopes of getting in great shape before she steps into the ring with Nicole Alexander.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been making headlines for some of the recent drama in her life. Over the summer, the former Teen Mom OG star appeared on the talk show Face The Truth, with host Vivica A. Fox. During her time there she and her mother, Debra Danielson, both took drug tests.

While Debra’s test came back negative of any substances, Farrah’s did not. She tested positive for barbiturates, which the hosting panel told her could have been from a medication that was prescribed to her by a doctor. However, Abraham refused to believe the positive test result, and claimed that the entire thing was rigged.

“The drug test was false! I was more disappointed over what Vivica had to do in order to get press for her show. You have a fake audience. You attack women. Your advice isn’t even credible that you’re giving someone,” Abraham told Radar Online.

During the show, Farrah was also called out for allowing her daughter, Sophia, to participate in the Kiki challenge, which consists of a person jumping out of the car and dancing on the road while a person in a moving vehicle films them.

“Guess what? If it’s done in a safe way, I’m okay with my daughter being creative. I’m not doing anything outlandish than what any of our other parents are doing. Are you guys in tune to what is actually going on in this kids’ age group?” Farrah Abraham told the show’s hosts after they had remarked that other parents weren’t letting their kids participate in similar situations.