‘Grocery Store Joe’ Loves Idea Of ‘DWTS’ Buddy Bobby Bones Snagging Future ‘Bachelor’ Gig

It has become fairly common for Bachelor-related personalities to pop up on Dancing with the Stars, but could ABC decide to make a big casting move in the other direction? There’s been talk over the years of a DWTS personality going on to be a Bachelor or Bachelorette lead, but nothing has ever come of it. Now, however, it seems that there’s a new suggestion swirling around.

Bobby Bones is currently partnering with Sharna Burgess on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. As the Inquisitr previously shared, early in the season there was some speculation that things might head down a romantic path for Bobby and Sharna. However, nothing seems to have come of that possibility.

Now, Entertainment Tonight shares, it seems that ABC has toyed with the idea of having Bobby as a Bachelor lead — and Bones thinks it’ll come up again. The current DWTS contestant shared on his radio show a while back that producers have reached out to him in the past to see if he would be interested.

Bobby has noted in some previous episodes of The Bobby Bones Show that he’s brushed off the inquiries in the past, but he thinks by doing Dancing with the Stars this fall that the idea will probably come up in discussion again. Bones seemingly said in one of his radio shows last month that he felt sure that he’d be offered the Bachelor gig, especially if he were still single and made the finale.

Now, however, the DWTS contestant is apparently walking that back a bit. This week, he told ET that he never said he’d be offered the Bachelor opportunity, nor would he predict something like that. Either way, he seems potentially open to the idea — and his fellow Season 27 cast member “Grocery Store Joe” seems all for it.

As viewers know, Joe Amabile first popped up on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin, but he was sent home the first night. He went on to do Bachelor in Paradise this past summer, and is still in a relationship with Kendall Long after connecting with her during filming.

Joe says that Bobby is a lot of fun and would be great as the Bachelor. Joe’s partner Jenna Johnson thinks that Bones would be very entertaining on the show.

Bobby and Sharna played coy once again when asked about a romance between them. Burgess noted that they are honest and blunt with one another, and that they both said that they love one another. They did note, though, that love takes many forms.

Of course, the timing doesn’t necessarily work in Bobby’s favor with this idea of having him hand out roses as The Bachelor. Colton Underwood is currently filming the season that will debut in January 2019, and filming for another run won’t begin until next September.

If it worked for the current Dancing with the Stars celebrity to head straight from DWTS to doing the Bachelor, it’s easy to see why producers might push for it. However, with the gap in timing — and the way that the franchise usually pulls someone from the previous Bachelorette season — it seems somewhat less likely to happen.

Would The Bachelor fans embrace someone like Dancing with the Stars contestant Bobby Bones as an upcoming lead? Can Bobby and partner Sharna Burgess make it to the finale? How long can Grocery Store Joe and Jenna Johnson hang on this fall? Fans are buzzing about all of these questions and can’t wait to see what comes next.