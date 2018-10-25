‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Person Who Framed Ben Weston Is Finally Revealed

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the person who is to blame for framing Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the fire that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will finally be revealed. However, many fans may have already figured out who the culprit is.

According to a recent report by Soap Opera News, Days of our Lives fans will soon learn that Ben Weston was shockingly framed by Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). It seems that Tripp just couldn’t handle the fact that Ciara was falling for Ben after the pair cemented a bond during their time together in the cabin. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands, and framed his enemy for the fire.

The plan seemingly made sense to Tripp. He believed that he would not only be getting Ben away from Ciara by sending him to jail, but also turning her against him for good when she believed that he had set the fire that nearly took her life. However, he may have also believed that he was doing Salem a service by getting Ben — a confessed murderer who suffers from mental illness — off the streets and back behind bars where he could no longer hurt anyone.

However, the tables will likely be turned on Tripp when everyone finds out that he is the person who framed Ben. Days of our Lives fans will likely see his entire relationship with Ciara unravel, and she’ll probably be pushed right back into Ben’s arms. Tripp may also be in trouble with the law when it becomes known that he planted evidence against Ben at the scene of the crime.

Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will likely be furious, as she was initially thought to have planted the evidence herself — since she harbors a hatred for Ben. She had also made it clear that she wanted her daughter, Ciara, to have nothing to do with the former necktie killer — who had admitted to killing Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton in the past.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben visits Ciara in her dreams!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/1oq8vlRu7L — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 17, 2018

When Tripp and Ciara dissolve their relationship, Days of our Lives viewers may see that he and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) are finally able to be together. However, spoilers suggest that it won’t be that easy for Ben, Ciara, Tripp, and Claire to move past their history — and the complicated relationships that they now have with one another.

