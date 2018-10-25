Tinashe Builds Sandcastles At The Beach In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Tinashe got down in the sand in a tiny pink two-piece.

Musician Tinashe is showing off her amazing body in a skimpy pink bikini while hitting the beach to build sandcastles. The star, who came in 10th place on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, showed off her toned figure in a new snap recently posted to her Instagram account.

The stunning singer, who’s collaborated with some of the biggest stars in music including Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea, and Future, posted the bikini photo to her account this week which showed her having a whole lot of fun as she soaked up the sun on the sand.

The picture showed the star surrounded by yellow and green buckets as she built a number of different sandcastles during her trip to the coast. Tinashe appeared to be having the time of her life while playing around on the sand in the tiny pink two-piece and white baseball cap.

As Tinashe smiled from ear to ear in the vacation photo, she joked about enjoying the heat in the caption.

Though she didn’t explicitly reveal to her 2.4 million followers exactly where she was enjoying some downtime, the “No Drama” singer joked in the caption of her swimwear upload that it was in fact “sweater weather” as she played around in her bikini.

The upload came shortly after Tinashe and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were both eliminated from Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars on October 15.

However, her latest bikini snap showed that she’s not too down about her recent elimination from the ABC series. Instead, she’s focusing her attention on some downtime at the beach.

Tinashe’s previously revealed how she gets her body bikini ready as well as opened up about her passion for health and fitness. Speaking to The Cut, she admitted that she’s a big fan of Pilates and likes to start off her day with a good workout every morning.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“I usually work out in the morning,” she shared with the outlet. “Usually I’ll do Pilates or something in a class for maybe an hour. It’s a nice ‘wakeup’ workout.”

Tinashe revealed at the time that she also opts to try out a few different workout techniques to keep her body looking so toned.

“I do different workouts but Pilates is what I love to do in the morning,” shared the singer. “In the afternoons, if I have time, I’ll go on hikes or running. I do a lot of dancing as well.”

She also shared her secrets to staying healthy, admitting that drinking a lot of water is key for her.

“Drink a lot of water and make that your main beverage. It’s such a big and easy step to cut out a lot of bad stuff, whether it’s caffeine, soda, or sugar,” Tinashe said when asked for her advice on wellness. “It’s such an easy shortcut that anyone can do.”