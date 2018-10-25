Watch Sporting Lisbon Vs. Arsenal UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Sporting Lisbon hosts English Premier League side Arsenal in clash for the top spot in Group E of the 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League.

One of the hottest teams in the Premier League, Arsenal, bring their 11-match win streak, per the BBC, across all competitions into Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash to decide who grabs the current top spot in Group E, when the Gunners travel to Portugal to face Sporting Club in a showdown that will live stream from the country’s capital city of Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon sits in fifth place in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, per the BBC, with only two losses, the same total as Arsenal in the English top flight. But Arsenal has not lost or even drawn a match after opening the tenure of new manager Unai Emery with two consecutive defeats.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal UEFA Europa League Matchday Three clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Western European Summer Time at the 50,000-seat Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, October 25. In the United Kingdom, that start time is also 6 p.m., and in the United States and Canada Eastern Time zone, the game gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. in the Pacific Time zone. In India, the live stream will start at 10:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Thursday.

But Arsenal has some significant injury woes ahead of the Lisbon contest, according to ESPN, with both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac failing to make the journey to Portugal due to hamstring issues.

The return of Nani to Sporting Club Portugal has sparked the team’s rise. Gualter Fatia / Getty Images

To watch the Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal UEFA Europa League Group E showdown live stream online from Lisbon, access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Leões vs. Gunners showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Europa League match stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Europa League Group E game live stream for free.

The only English-language live stream available in the United States will be via B/R Live, which will carry the Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Portugal, Sport TV will carry the match. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources for the Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.