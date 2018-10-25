‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Ashley Reveals Her Demands!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 25 bring chaos for the Abbott family, a new prison possibility for Lily, a stunning moment of clarity for Sharon, and a possible rekindling of a past relationship for Billy.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) phoned Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to try to figure out what to do about Lily’s (Christel Khalil) situation in prison. Neil (Kristoff St. John) stopped by and suggested heading straight to the prison. They went to Walworth, and Lily was allowed to see them. The warden informed them that Lily moves to a new jail tomorrow.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talked about the blackmailer. Neither has heard a thing since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) sent the payment. Of course, that worried both women, and Victoria said the blackmailer will continue to ask for more.

When Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) walked in to get some coffee, Sharon asked him to go out on a date to see a movie. Rey shocked Sharon by admitting that Nick (Joshua Morrow) had talked to him earlier in the week, and Rey isn’t going to get between the two of them. Furious, Sharon marched off to Dark Horse to tell Nick to stay out of her life. Nick told Sharon he still loves her, but that he’ll try to do better. Then, he asked if they could trick or treat together with the kids.

Still at Crimson Lights, Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson) talked, and she admitted she was glad that Billy didn’t hit her up for revenge sex after things imploded with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Billy told his ex that he had to have meaningless sex, and sex with Victoria would never be meaningless for Billy.

Before Sharon tracked him down, Nick and Arturo (Jason Canela) had lunch together at the Club, and Nick quizzed Arturo about Rey. Later Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up and ranted to Arturo about her selfish family. Then Rey appeared, and she asked him about his wife, but Rey refused to talk about her.

Finally, the Abbotts struggled to digest what the document that Traci (Beth Maitland) meant for the family and the family business. At first, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) cannot believe it. She said that Dina (Marla Adams) never had any interest in her. Jack flashed back to a moment after their mother first left. Then, Traci handed her the contract, which Dina had prepared in the 1990s to protect Ashley.

Ashley couldn’t believe that Jack (Peter Bergman) shredded it to try to take away what their parents wanted for her. Abby also lectured her uncle. Jack said he did it for the good of Jabot and no other reason. Ashley left to take the document to her lawyer. Then, Jack berated Traci for ruining Jabot by piecing the papers back together and giving them to Ashley. Later Jack apologized to Traci, and they discussed how their past hurts affect them in the present.

Ashley returned from her lawyers with a shocking announcement. Ashley said she didn’t care about the money — all she wanted was to become CEO of Jabot. However, Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that in the end, Ashley does something else entirely.