Lily-Rose Depp Goes Topless In New Magazine Cover

Lily-Rose Depp is all grown up. The rising Hollywood star has gone from being Johnny Depp’s little girl to a successful model and now an actress. The 19-year-old can most recently be seen gracing the cover of V Magazine‘s winter issue, as the Daily Mail noted.

On the cover photo, the young star is posing topless as she places her arms over her chest. Depp is in front of what appears to be a swimming pool as she peers fiercely into the camera. The actress is wearing her brunette tresses in waves, which gently cascade down her bare back. Depp’s makeup focuses on the Chanel model’s big, brown eyes, which are accentuated by purple eyeshadow that matches the magazine cover’s font.

Depp took to the popular social media platform Instagram to share her excitement over the cover shoot with her 3.3 million followers.

“The Winter Sun. Thank you @vmagazine! This cover means so much to me, shot with love by my amazing friend @lukegilford whose talent and kindness knows no bounds. I feel so lucky to know and work with such wonderful people. Stephen, thank you, we love you!!!” she wrote in the photo caption.

The post racked up more than 64,600 likes and more than 400 comments in under an hour, with fans and friends gushing over her looks and aesthetics.

Depp, the oldest child of Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, was joined by Pamela Anderson during her interview with Kristen Stewart and the stars posed for a sultry photo featuring a pink feathered boa, as per the Daily Mail.

“Lily-Rose is a beautiful spirit. I feel a sweet bond, as if Anaïs Nin and I had a little sister, and maybe the same parents. She is very aware of her uniqueness, and beauty. [She is] innocent but aware,” Anderson, 51, said of Depp, as quoted in an Instagram post by V Magazine.

Depp has recently made headlines as she was spotted kissing actor Timothée Chalamet, 22, at the popular Lower East Side fried chicken spot Blue Ribbon Chicken in New York City, seemingly confirming the young stars’ relationship after weeks of rumors and tabloid reports, Harper’s Bazaar reported. Rumors of a possible romance began earlier this month when the two were seen together in New York kissing on the sidewalk.

Depp and Chalamet have recently co-starred in the upcoming Netflix film The King, in which Chalamet plays King Henry V while Depp plays his wife, Catherine of Valois.