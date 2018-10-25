Julie Chen Is Reportedly No Longer Speaking To Her Former ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts, Per ‘Radar’

An insider says the former CBS daytime star hasn't talked to her longtime co-stars since she quit 'The Talk.'

Julie Chen is no longer Talk-ing to her former co-hosts on The Talk. The Emmy-winning talk show host has reportedly snubbed her former co-stars out of embarrassment over how she exited her longtime post on the CBS chatfest.

On the heels of her husband, Les Moonves’ alleged sexual misconduct scandal, Chen quit The Talk suddenly last month in a tearful videotaped message to Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve. Now, an insider tells Radar Online the former daytime TV host is embarrassed about how things went down when she quit the show she helmed for nine seasons.

In her videotaped goodbye message, Julie Chen thanked her former co-stars for “the wonderful years together” as she announced she was leaving the show to spend time at home with her family.

“I will always, always cherish the memories we shared,” Chen said in her message, which was played for viewers at the same time her co-hosts heard it for the first time.

While Julie Chen gushed that she and Talk veterans Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne were “the original Three Musketeers” and her real-life friends, an insider told Rob Shuter’s Straight Shooter podcast that “all TV shows claim they’re one big happy family.” But in Chen’s case she resigned from The Talk after her husband was forced to resign from his job as the head of CBS, and now she has reportedly not spoken to any of her “friends” ever since.

“Julie is embarrassed about the way she quit the show. It was very, very awkward how it went down between her and the co-hosts.”

Ahead of Chen’s exit, Sharon Osbourne hinted that the two weren’t besties outside of work. Osbourne admitted that she barely knew Moonves, hinting there were no off-camera couples’ outings, and she even said the former CBS boss “has a problem.” And in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sara Gilbert revealed that, just like everyone else, she found out about Chen’s decision to leave the show at the last minute.

“She sent us a message on the show that was really sweet, and then we texted a little bit…I think everybody was surprised. It all happened quickly.”

Gilbert wouldn’t elaborate on rumors that there was friction on The Talk set due to Chen’s status as the CBS CEO’s wife but did reveal that the search to replace the former CBS star will be ongoing, despite Chen’s pitch that Dancing With the Stars’ Carrie Ann Inaba should fill the role.

“It’s a show about five friends, so you want to make sure that you’re excited to talk to each other,” Gilbert told THR. “It comes down to chemistry, and it’s not something that we’re going to rush.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.