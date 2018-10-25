Emilia Clarke Appears To Confirm Charlie McDowell Relationship

Emilia appeared to reveal a great deal about her romance on Instagram.

Emilia Clarke may have just officially confirmed her rumored romance with Charlie McDowell. E! News reported that the Game of Thrones star appeared to reveal much about her relationship with the director and writer by sharing a sweet photo on her Instagram account — an image that McDowell also shared on his own page.

Taking to the social media site on October 24, Emilia uploaded a picture that showed what appeared to be their silhouettes on the sand.

Clarke seemed to be holding up her shoes during her walk on the beach while someone – seemingly McDowell – planted a big kiss on her cheek.

Coyly hinting at her new relationship in the caption, the star – who’s most famous for portraying the Mother of Dragons on the HBO series – wrote, “Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while.” She also added a loving red heart emoji to the message.

Suggesting that the post was in fact a relationship confirmation, Charlie then shared the same picture on his own account.

Posting the exact same upload, he sweetly gushed, “Happy birthday, E” with the same red heart emoji. Neither mentioned the other by name, nor did they tag each other on the photos, though Elle reported that Emilia did like her apparent boyfriend’s post — while he in turn liked hers.

Emilia’s upload has received a very impressive 585,000 plus likes since she has posted it, while Charlie’s version has received just over 2,000.

According to E! News, McDowell is 35-years-old and is the son of British actor, Malcolm McDowell. He’s also the stepson of The Good Place star Ted Danson.

Clarke also gave fans another peek at her birthday celebrations on her Instagram page as she turned 32 on October 23.

The British actress posted a picture of herself holding on to a huge birthday cake full of chocolate as she smiled from ear to ear for a photo. The cake even featured a dragon made out of chocolate as a reference to her Game of Thrones character.

“FULL DISCLOSURE: dragons are not for eating. Only for riding, and the occasional bbq,” Clarke joked online. “However this chocolate cake explosion of love is..(that grin managed almost the whole thing) @lolafrears I love you with the fire of a thousand dragon panic attacks. (Carnage right?).”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“But dear instaworld I wanted to say a huge thank you to all you glorious wonder creatures who wished me a happy birthday! I felt like one very lucky chica to have been sent so much love… (and chocolate),” she then continued.

Emilia also added the hashtags #thirtiesareforthecake #andtheeyebrowsfindingevengreaterheightsthaneverbefore, and #itmustbelove to her post.

Per Elle, Charlie showed off his love for the star once again by liking the birthday cake upload.