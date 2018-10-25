Jennifer Garner Demands Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Stop Dating And Focus On Sobriety, Per ‘Radar Online’

Despite being in a new relationship herself, actress Jennifer Garner is demanding her ex-husband Ben Affleck remain single to focus on his society, Radar Online reported.

“Jen is trying to ban Ben from dating,” an insider told the news outlet. “She’s given him an ultimatum to quit seeing women and focus on staying sober.”

Affleck and Garner announced their separation one day after their 10th wedding anniversary in June 2015. They filed for divorce in April 2017, which was recently finalized on October 5.

Right after the divorce was finalized, Affleck and then-girlfriend — Playboy model Shauna Sexton — spent the weekend vacationing on a property in Montana that Affleck once shared with his ex-wife, Radar Online previously reported. According to a source, Garner was “really annoyed and upset” over the rendezvous.

“She thought it was so disrespectful and tacky that he would do that right after a meeting finalizing their union in which they have kids and had a significant life together,” the source said. “And she told him how she felt.”

Days after their hot getaway, however, Affleck and Sexton split up. Now, Jen is “putting Ben over her knee and scolding him like a child after his awkward breakup with Shauna,” the insider spilled.

“He’s a big baby — but Jen’s telling him to man up and sober up because he’s got no one else to blame but himself.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Garner has reportedly been quietly dating businessman John Miller for six months. The CEO, as reported by Radar Online, is still legally married to his estranged wife Caroline Campbell. The two have been locked in an ugly divorce battle since 2011.

Despite the controversy over her new relationship with Miller, Radar reported that she still cares for Affleck and “wants him healthy” for their children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

According to the insider, Jen is “not holding the kids as leverage but that’s the meaning behind her tough love approach — if he stays sober he’ll get more time with them.”

Affleck recently completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center, which he opened up about in a post on his Instagram account to his 4 million followers.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment,” he wrote. “I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck has since gotten back to work and was looking “happy and healthy” on the set of his new film, Torrance, Entertainment Tonight reported. He will be playing the lead role in the film, which deals with the devastation that loss and addiction can have on someone’s life.