‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rex Brady & Mimi Lockhart Reunite

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some interesting reunions heading into the end of the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see the characters of Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) reunite. The couple will come face to face while they are both visiting family members in Salem. However, fans know that there is much more to their story that needs to be discussed.

Previously, Mimi had confided in her friend, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) that the baby girl that her mother, Bonnie, had been trying to convince everyone was her daughter with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) actually belonged to her. To make things more interesting, Mimi confessed that the father of the child was none other than her former boyfriend, Rex.

Belle was shocked to learn Mimi’s baby bombshell, and encouraged her friend to tell Rex the truth. However, Mimi, who seemingly hasn’t changed at all since the last time she was in Salem, refused to tell the truth, and asked Belle to help Bonnie get custody of the baby girl so that she could leave Salem with her daughter peace.

Days of our Lives fans also watched as Mimi explained that she and Rex had a chance meeting and ended up in bed together. Later, after she found out that she was pregnant with his child, she called him only to find out that he was engaged, and decided to keep the baby a secret.

Fans may remember that Mimi and Rex began dating when they were young and in college. The couple quickly fell head over heels in love, and even lived together. However, when Mimi found herself pregnant she decided that she did not want to have a child at that time in her life and terminated the pregnancy without even telling Rex about the baby. When he eventually found out he was furious. He dumped Mimi and left Salem. He hasn’t returned until now.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will accuse Belle of taking Mimi’s side due to the fact that she is representing her mother in the custody battle, while John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will turn to Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) to help him get rid of Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall).

However, Hattie will be too busy catching up with her good friend, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), to be bothered by John and Roman. The two women will get drunk together and tell all about what they’ve been up to since leaving prison.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.