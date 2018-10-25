Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Enjoys Australia As She Preps For Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has excitedly arrived in Australia for a photo shoot for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, and she’s documenting it all on social media.

Camille Kostek recently took to her Instagram story to reveal that she had arrived safely in Australia and that she was having a great time taking in all of the scenery before her big Sports Illustrated shoot. She even included Rob Gronkowski in the fun.

In a series of videos on her story, Kostek documented her time at the airport and in the plane as she flew down under to see one of her biggest dreams realized. In one of the clips, Camille is seen talking her her boyfriend, Rob, or Gronk as he is better known to NFL fans.

“Rob, say hi to Australia,” Kostek is heard saying. “Hi, Australia,” he replies via Facetime.

In another photo, Camille says that she is “still waiting” to see her first kangaroo, later revealed that she still had quite the trip ahead of her before getting to the destination for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kostek had been training hard after finding out that she was named one of SI’s 2019 rookies. She even enlisted the help of Gronkowski in order to whip her famous physique into shape for the shoot.

Recently, Camille Kostek shared a sweet video of herself and Rob Gronkowski to her Instagram account. The couple was working out together, and Gronk was gushing over his girlfriend’s big achievement.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

Kostek and Gronkowski seemingly have a great relationship. The pair began dating back in 2015 after Camille left the New England Patriots cheerleading squad. The couple reportedly had one hiccup back in 2017 when the media reported that they had split, but the separation was short-lived, and they were back together by May of that same year.

However, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship isn’t without hardships. The model previously revealed that she often finds it hard to see her name in the media, especially when she can’t control the narrative.