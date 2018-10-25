Maxine Waters Says ‘I Ain’t Scared’ After Targeting By Mail Bomb In Mass Assassination Attempt On Democrats

Waters, a 14-term congressional representative from southern California and an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, was targeted by one of 10 known bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

A day after she was one of at least 10 prominent Democrats — including former United States Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — targeted by mailed pipe bombs in what appears to be a mass assassination attempt, Maxine Waters remained defiant, as CNN reports.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right. That’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,'” the 80-year-old Waters said in an interview with Blavity.

A package containing a pipe bomb filled with glass shards — designed to maximize injury to whoever opens the package — addressed to Waters was discovered Wednesday in a mail processing facility in South Los Angeles, California, causing the entire facility to be evacuated, the Associated Press relayed.

Waters was the target of a second mailed bomb as well, CBS News reported. The second bomb was found in a facility dedicated to sorting congressional mail, located in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Waters has been one of the most outspoken congressional critics of Donald Trump, frequently calling for Trump’s impeachment, as CNBC has detailed. In response, Trump has issued repeated attacks and insults against Waters, often referring to her as “an extraordinarily low IQ person,” according to the Guardian.

Pres. Trump after newsroom bomb threat: Media should "stop the endless hostility." https://t.co/vOEan0fvVS pic.twitter.com/juzWeBJvbP — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2018

Many of the intended victims of the mass mail-bomb attack have been outspoken Trump critics who have also been insulted by Trump in return. Actor Robert DeNiro, also an intended bombing victim, has been branded “a very Low IQ individual” by Trump, on Trump’s Twitter account. But at a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday, Trump appeared to blame “the media” for creating “endless hostility” that led to the bombings, as seen in the above ABC News video.

Trump later repeated that theme, singling out “the media” as responsible for the mail bomb attacks on his own Twitter account.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” Trump wrote. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

The cable news network CNN, another frequent target of Trump’s attacks, was also targeted by a mailed bomb, the network reported — also noting that Trump has blamed the media for an attack on a major media outlet.