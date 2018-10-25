Candice Swanepoel Poses In Sultry Underwear Photo For Victoria’s Secret

Will Candice be walking in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Candice Swanepoel is stunning fans with a black and white photo showing her posing for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The model posted the stunning black and white snap to her official Instagram account this week, which showed her posing for the camera during a photoshoot in a lacy black bra.

The picture showed Candice – who’s a mom of two – looking down as she sold the black undergarment from the brand.

She didn’t give too much away about what inspired her to post the photo in the caption, instead simply posting a black heart emoji before then tagging Victoria’s Secret’s official account.

But while she may not have offered up much context, Candice’s sultry muted photo has already gained more than 200,000 likes on the social media site and could potentially be a nod at the upcoming 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Though the brand is yet to officially confirm whether or not Swanepoel will be walking in the 2018 edition of the annual show, Harper’s Bazaaar recently reported that fans can “probably” expect the stunning model to take part and hit the runway once again this year as she has multiple times in the past.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Behati Prinsloo will be walking again this year, as will both Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

But if Candice’s Instagram post really is a hint about her potential involvement with the VS show this year, it’ll be a pretty impressive feat for the star who became a mom for the second time just four months ago.

E! News confirmed in June that Swanepoel and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Ariel.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes,” Candice wrote on Instagram on June 19. “Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect.”

The twosome are already parents to their firstborn son Anaca, who was born in October 2016.

But while it’d be pretty impressive to see Candice back on the runway, she’s already proven to fans that she’s most definitely back in shape.

Swanepoel was spotted in a bikini just three months after welcoming her second son into the world as she proudly showed off her post-baby bikini body on Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As reported by the Inquisitr in September, the model shared a snap of herself posing in a two-piece on her official Instagram page as she appeared to enjoy a vacation with her family in a tropical location.

Shortly after, the Inquisitr reported that Swanepoel then posted another personal photo to her account, this time uploading a picture in which she was breastfeeding her newborn in a bikini during a trip to the beach with a friend and fellow mom.