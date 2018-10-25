Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: Teddy Altman Is Back, And She’s Completely Flipped Out

At the end of Season 14, Grey’s Anatomy fans learned that Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) is pregnant with Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) baby. The only people important to the story who don’t yet know this is Owen himself and his ex-wife Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), with whom he seems to have rekindled his relationship.

In the Season 15 premiere, Teddy went to Owen’s house to tell him about the pregnancy, but when she arrived, she discovered a teenager and a baby in the house and learned that Amelia was also there. She quickly headed in the opposite direction without telling Owen anything and was about to hop on a plane when she fell ill and was forced by Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) to stay put until she was on the mend.

In the process, Maggie learned of Teddy’s pregnancy but was sworn to secrecy through doctor-patient confidentiality. In Episode 4, Maggie could no longer keep the secret and shared it with Meredith, although there has been radio silence from Teddy since the premiere.

Now, according to E! News, Teddy is making a return this week, although the circumstances surrounding that are unknown. In a sneak peek obtained by the outlet, Meredith can be seen offering up cryptic answers to Teddy’s intense questioning about Owen and Amelia’s relationship.

The scene puts Meredith and Teddy in Meredith’s kitchen while she makes tea. Teddy has a slew of questions, trying to understand what suddenly changed with Amelia to make her want to be with Owen when he had been telling her the whole time that their relationship had turned sour.

“Owen said that she didn’t wanna have kids, that their marriage was a wreck. He would call me and say that ‘she’s moved out, she’s hiding from me, and she doesn’t want to be married to me,’ and I didn’t know what to say to that,” Teddy rants. “I know that Amelia had a brain tumor removed, but is that what suddenly made her want to have a family and with Owen. I mean, did she change that much? Meredith, is she all in?”

For some reason, instead of explaining the story behind the two children in Owen’s house (the baby he’s fostering and the drug-addicted teen who is the baby’s mother), Meredith seems to offer up a much less insightful answer.

“I don’t know, I’m sorry, I can’t speak for Amelia, nor do I want to try. What I do know is that you need to talk to him, because the longer you keep this a secret, the worse it gets for everybody.”

Meredith might have decided it’s not her story to tell, and Owen should explain his situation to Teddy himself, or she’s decided the less she says to Teddy the less likely Amelia is to snap at her when this news is shared. Either way, Grey’s fans can likely expect one heck of a reveal tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Owen’s reaction will probably be one for the books.