Nancy Pelosi Has No Fear Of Being Targeted By MAGA Bomber

Frequent Donald Trump target Nancy Pelosi says she isn’t afraid of the MAGA bomber. Pelosi was approached by TMZ cameras about the bomb threats, which have been sent to eight prominent Trump opponents. When asked if she was afraid for her own safety, the congresswoman replied that she wasn’t scared.

“Well, I have been a target for a very long time. This is nothing new for me,” she said.

This week, mail bombs were sent to the homes and offices of multiple different people that President Donald Trump has frequently made a target of his fiery rhetoric. George Soros, CNN, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, and Robert De Niro have all received explosive devices by mail this week. None of the devices have detonated, though more continue to arrive.

The House Minority Leader and former House Speaker is a favorite mark for Trump and conservative Republican. Trump has, at times, accused Pelosi of having close ties with Russia “and lying about it,” and an “MS-13 Lover” who has supported the crime organization. She has frequently been the subject of negative campaign messages from politicians on the right. This has prompted concern that she will be a target in the bomb threats.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement yesterday in the wake of the attacks, thanking the first responders and criticizing Trump’s response to the threats.

“We all take an oath to support and defend the constitution and protect the American people, and that is our first responsibility,” said the joint statement from Pelosi and Schumer. “President Trump’s words ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence. Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions.”

When approached by TMZ, the California Democrat, who was out dining with Democratic fundraiser Stephen Cloobeck, was careful not to blame Trump for the terror attacks but called for him to tone down his rhetoric, which she believes has furthered the political divide in the country.

“We have to lower the heat, be an example, and we cannot do tit for tat,” Pelosi said. “We are a country of love. Children are listening, we have to do the right thing for the country.”

Pelosi called for Trump to “rein in what he’s saying.”

“The President’s words weight a ton,” she added.