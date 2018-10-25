Top 10 Sizzling Photos Of Anne De Paula That Would Send Pulses Racing

NBA star Joel Embiid's new girlfriend is everything that a man could imagine.

Talk about sexiness and Brazilian models always get a mention. And now the latest Brazilian beauty who is getting all the attention from people is Anne De Paula — the new girlfriend of NBA star, Joel Embiid.

The 23-year-old stunner previously dated Danny O’Donoghue, the frontman of the Irish alternative rock band, The Script, after De Paula starred in the band’s music video for their song ‘No Good in Goodbye.’

The model was only 19 at the time whereas Danny, who has had a history of dating models from his music videos, was in his mid 30s.

According to the Sun, De Paula and O’Donoghue split on bitter terms after dating for three years. But within a month, the stunning model has moved on and is now dating the 7ft tall basketball player, Joel Embiid.

In an interview with GQ, the Philadelphia 76ers star revealed that he has a girlfriend but didn’t take names, but only said that “she’s pretty big at what she does”. But before fans could go crazy with curiosity, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin took to Instagram and posted a photograph of Embiid in which he’s seen kissing the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Rubin also congratulated them on their “engagement.”

Since then, people have been filling their web search bars with De Paula’s name to look at who this hottie is. So, without waiting any further, let’s take a look at the top 10 hottest pictures of this beautiful model which would definitely send pulses racing.

Dressed up in a tiny black bikini, the stunner posted this photograph from the Wurth Calander 2019 photoshoot and left people literally drooling. After her engagement to Embiid, the follower count on De Paula’s Instagram considerably increased as people excessively started mentioning Embiid’s name on her photographs.

In this photograph, Anne donned a skimpy olive green monokini that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. Per usual, fans loved her photograph and praised her for her sexiness. “The more you post pics like this, the more excited I get to see you in @si_swimsuit next year,” a fan wrote.

Lying on a sun lounger and basking in the sun, this Instagram photo of the model put her pert derriere on full display, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. She also flashed a heart-warming smile which is enough to win any heart.

Donned in a barely-there swimsuit which flashed ample side boob and displayed her amazingly well-toned legs, Anne De Paula shared this uber-sexy image with her fans just to leave them asking for more.

“THE HOTTEST GIRL EVER,” one of her fans commented on the photograph, while another one called the photo “the Instagram post of the day”.

Wearing some brown boots and a large straw hat which no one probably paid attention to, the hottie shared this photograph taken in Mexico where she flaunted her amazing body.

“The absolute definition of perfection at its very, very best,” a fan commented on the picture. And as for her swimsuit, one fan rightly said, “That’s one heck of a swimsuit!”

And speaking of “one heck of a swimsuit”, the fan who commented on the previous picture probably hadn’t seen this one. Per usual, fans appreciated her stunning body and looks and sent her good wishes for her modelling career.

“I follow other models on Instagram, but you are without a doubt the best!!!♥️♥️♥️ You deserve to be top [a] model! Don’t ever think otherwise, you’re the best!!!”

In this photograph, the Sports Illustrated model is dressed up in a beautiful red dress that makes her look absolutely stunning. The picture, which she took upon her return home from China, proved that Anne De Paula doesn’t necessarily need to shed her clothes to look hot and sexy.

The beautiful model is not only about glamour photoshoots but also models for a cause. In this photograph, De Paula is seen walking the ramp of a fashion show to raise money for under-privileged children. She wore a high-cut swimsuit which read “love your body,” and also encouraged people to love and embrace their bodies irrespective of their sizes.

Taken from her 2017 Sports Illustrated photoshoot, Anne De Paula stunned her fans as she posed in a skimpy bikini that exposed plenty of skin. Fans and followers showered her with compliments and called her everything nice from sexy to beautiful to goddess. One super exited fan completely fell in love with De Paula so much so that he asked her out on a date.

And in this last photograph (which is definitely not the least) — captured in Miami during a Sports Illustrated event — Anne wore a white, see-through outfit by luxury designer evening wear brand, Nadine Merabi, which accentuated her curves and made her look absolutely gorgeous.