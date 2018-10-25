Suspicious Packages Addressed To Joe Biden Found At Delaware Post Offices

Two suspicious packages addressed to former US Vice President Joe Biden were found in two post offices in Delaware.

According to Delaware Online, law enforcement officials confirmed on Thursday that the suspicious packages were found in post offices at Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington and Quigley Boulevard in New Castle.

The police responded to the Quigley Boulevard post office shortly before 6 A.M. Police also conducted an investigation at the Lancaster Avenue post office just before 8 A.M.

The packages are the latest in a series of apparently connected packages of suspected explosive devices sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump and the CNN office.

All the packages were similar. They came in manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps.

Law enforcement officials said that Biden’s packages were considered suspicious because of similarities to other packages that were sent earlier.

The devices that were sent to former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton and political activist George Soros showed the presence of a sulfur substance which could potentially explode.

CNN said that the devices are believed to be pipe bombs. These are improvised explosive devices that use a tightly sealed section of a pipe filled with an explosive substance. These explosives are inherently unstable and can set off with mere handling.

Sherina Dawson, postal supervisor of the post office in Wilmington, told Action News that one of her employees noticed the package, which looked similar to those sent to other individuals across the country.

The package was addressed to Biden and had a return address of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Dawson said that the item inside was shaped like a flashlight similar to the shape of a pipe bomb.

Biden on Wednesday called to end “division,” “hatred” and “ugliness” as Democratic leaders denounced the mailing of suspected explosive devices to prominent members of the party.

“This country has to come together,” Biden posted on Twitter. “This division, this hatred, this ugliness has to end.”

Biden made the comment prior to the discovery of the suspicious packages addressed to him.

The police searched Biden’s home on Wednesday after other political figures received suspicious packages. The police sweep yielded nothing but the dangerous packages intended for him were apparently in post offices.

The FBI’s counterterrorism division is leading the probe into the packages. The agency said there is possibility that additional packages were also mailed to other locations.