‘One Piece’ Chapter 922 Spoilers: Two Emperors Clash In Wano, Angry Luffy Fights Kaido In His Dragon Form

Will the war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Hundred Beast Pirates happen sooner than expected?

One Piece Chapter 922 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring the much-awaited battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Hundred Beast Pirates captain Kaido. Will the fight between the two Emperors of the Sea mark the start of the war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Hundred Beast Pirates?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 922 will start with Kozuki Momonosuke becoming uncomfortable after seeing Emperor Kaido’s dragon form in the sky. Trafalgar Law informed Kinemon that Kaido and his subordinates already knew the true identities of him, Luffy, and Roronoa Zoro. Kaido wants to kill all the people who interrupted his SMILE transaction with former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo.

Though the Hundred Beast Pirates and their allies will become more aggressive in finding Luffy, Law, and Zoro, it won’t be a hindrance to Kinemon’s strategy in their upcoming war against Kaido. Luffy expressed huge concern after seeing Emperor Kaido and immediately headed to Okobore Town. Law is frustrated that Luffy is acting again based on his emotion. He decided to chase and stop him since it could ruin their plan.

One Piece Chapter 922 showed how scared the citizens of Wano are to Kaido. When he appeared in the sky in his dragon form, the people in the country, whether townsfolk or bandits, panicked and tried to run away from Kaido.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will also feature the reunion between Kaido and Shutenmaru. In their first meeting, it was revealed that Shutenmaru fought the Hundred Beast Pirates captain in his dragon form. However, during that time, Kaido was drunk and cheerfully told Shutenmaru that he would forget their past if he agreed to become his subordinate.

Jack is worried that a drunk Kaido will go on a rampage at Okobore Town. The Okobore Town is mostly consisting of the people who are working in their factories. Hundred Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins found a way to prevent Kaido from destroying Okobore Town by telling him that Luffy and Law are present at the ruins of Oden’s Castle.

“If that structure is also fanning the flames of Shogun Orochi’s fears, then perhaps destroying that empty castle would be killing two birds with one stone,” Hawkins told Kaido.

By heading to Oden’s Castle, Kaido will not only be able to capture Law and Luffy, but he could also confirm if the rumors about the suspicious light emanating from the ruins are true. After seeing Kaido changes his direction, Nami and the others immediately prepare to escape. However, Kaido opens his mouth and launches an attack called “Borobreath.”

With just one attack, the ruins of Oden’s Castle turned into dust. Jack and Hawkins are stunned by Kaido’s attack. A man appeared above Kaido, preparing to unleash a powerful blow. One Piece Chapter 922 will be featuring Luffy hammering Kaido into the ground using his Elephant Gun. An angry Luffy attacked the Emperor without any hesitation after seeing his friends being hurt in front of him.