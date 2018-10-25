Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Won’t Leave Her Alone, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, are reportedly still in contact, and it is becoming a problem for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian is having a problem cutting Younes Bendjima out of her life. The mother-of-three allegedly gets countless calls and text messages from her ex, and she’s getting tired of it.

Sources tell the outlet that Bendjima refuses to quit reaching out to Kardashian, and that she wants him to stop with the constant calling and texting.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it. When they first split, she tried to keep things civil, but Younes’ ego was badly bruised and he’s missing the lifestyle she used to provide,” the source stated.

However, the reality star is reportedly fed up with all the drama that her ex is handing to her, and she’s done playing nice and trying to be friendly with Younes, whom she dated for nearly two years before calling it quits back in August.

“He calls her multiple times a day and texts late at night, even though they’re on different continents now [that he’s moved to Paris.] She’s done with the nicey-nice approach and told him to beat it and stop calling,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly moved on from her romance with Younes Bendjima. She’s been spotted spending a lot of time with model and Grown-ish star, Luka Sabbat.

While the pair hasn’t confirmed their romance, it seems that they may be getting close as Sabbat has been a friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family for a while now, and has met Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick.

After news of the relationship hit the media, Younes took to social media to seemingly throw shade at Kourtney over her new romance, revealing that he appreciates love “even when it’s fake,” and that he thinks it is “beautiful” that someone can “go against” their own heart.

Bendjima was the first serious relationship that Kardashian entered following her split with Disick. Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years and welcomed three children together before calling it quits back in 2015. Scott has since moved on to model Sofia Richie and maintains a good co-parenting relationship with the mother of his children.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!