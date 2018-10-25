Kelly Ripa Shares A Very Flirty Message For ‘Daddy’, Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa got a little hot on Instagram while posting a picture of her husband.

Kelly Ripa is sharing a seriously flirty message for her husband of 22 years, Mark Consuelos. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram this week to gush over her actor husband as she referred to him as “Daddy” while urging her followers to tune in to the latest episode of the TV series Riverdale to see him starring as Hiram Lodge.

Ripa shared a photo of her man on her account on October 24 that featured Consuelos in character for The CW show while all dressed up and looking very dapper in a navy suit, waistcoat and a burnt orange silk tie.

Mark had a glass of alcohol in his hand as he starred at the camera.

Kelly then let her husband know just how much she appreciated the shot in the caption, telling her 2 million Instagram followers that she was patiently waiting to see her man in the drama series.

“Patiently waiting for #daddy tonight on an all new #riverdale 8pm/7central on the CW,” Kelly wrote in the saucy caption, before then adding 10 hot fire flame emojis to her post.

And it seems as though her fans were most definitely loving seeing the talk show host give such a public display of affection to her man.

“Omg @kellyripa your one lucky lady,” one fan told the star with four heart emojis, while another said, “I love how in love you are with your hubby. You can tell he’s still your crush.”

Another touched on Ripa’s affectionate name for her husband of more than a decade, writing, “I always call my husband Daddy too!”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Ripa has referred to her man as “Daddy.”

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The star has affectionately referred to her husband by the nickname on social media multiple times before, and often shares adorable photos of herself and the handsome Riverdale actor spending quality time together on her page.

The Inquisitr shared that she recently posted a throwback photo from 1995 which showed the first time Kelly met Mark’s mom.

“#tbt 1995 when [Mark] took me home to meet my future mother in law,” she wrote.

Shortly after that, Mark – who first met Kelly when they both appeared on the soap All My Children – posted a more recent picture of his wife posing in a glamorous gown on the red carpet in celebration of her 48th birthday.

Proving that they’re still very much in love 22 years after tying the knot, the Inquisitr shared that Consuelos captioned the picture by writing, “Happy Birthday Sexy!!” adding, “I love you like a kid loves cake!! Love, M.”

Since marrying in 1995, the happy couple have welcomed three children together. They’re parents to 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.