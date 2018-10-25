House Republicans Continue Anti-George Soros Ad Campaign Days After Bomb Scare

Echoing conspiracy theories about George Soros, the ad targeted at Minnesota Democrat Dan Feehan paints him as a bought and paid for politician, serving the interests of Soros and others.

Just days after a bomb was found in George Soros’ mailbox, House Republicans launched an aggressive ad campaign painting the billionaire philanthropist as a “radical” bankrolling liberal Democrats, the Daily Beast reports.

The ad campaign is aimed at Minnesota House candidate Dan Feehan, currently competing against Republican Jim Hagedorn.

The conservative-leaning Washington Examiner once described Hagedorn as “the worst Republican candidate” in the United States, and the “main reason” Republicans will lose Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, calling him a racist, a misogynist, and a conspiracy theorist.

Given his track record, Hagedorn appears to need all the help he can get, so it comes as no surprise that the National Republican Campaign Committee’s independent expenditure arm “Owes” launched a smear campaign against Democrat Dan Feehan, tying him to George Soros.

On the furthest fringes of the American – and global – right, Soros is thought to be an influential, shadowy figure, a nefarious force looking to subvert Western democracies.

In the epicenter of dozens of off-the-wall conspiracy theories – most of them rooted in anti-semitism, according to the Washington Post – Soros has traditionally been a subject of right-wing fearmongering. Notably, President Donald Trump suggested that Soros was bankrolling anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters.

President Trump seems to have breathed new life into conspiracy theories about Soros, and the billionaire is now being blamed for financing the migrant “caravan” approaching the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Washington Post.

Echoing these conspiracy theories, the ad targeted at Dan Feehan paints the Democrat as a bought and paid for politician, serving the interests of George Soros and others.

“Look at who finances Dan Feehan’s employer. Radical George Soros, Wall Street’s biggest banks, a crooked lobbyist tied to Pelosi,” the narrator can be heard saying.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, a slew of Trump critics received suspicious packages, George Soros included. Soros was, in fact, the first of many to receive such a package. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Maxine Waters, and Robert De Niro, and CNN reportedly received them as well. All packages were intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service.

According to the New York Times, the explosive device found Monday in a mailbox at Soros’ home was not delivered by the U.S. Postal Service but, in fact, left there by an individual whose identity remains unknown.

“The caretaker went out to collect the mail and didn’t make it back to the residence,” a senior law enforcement official told the NYT, adding that the device – packed in an envelope – “looked suspicious” to the caretaker who then “dropped it in the woods” on the way back to the billionaire’s residence.