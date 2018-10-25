Cindy Crawford Poses In Sexy Red Dress, Instantly Updates Her Iconic 1991 Versace Moment

The ageless supermodel stunned in her latest cherry-hued gown.

Cindy Crawford was a shining star at the VIP launch party of Omega’s Constellation watch in Shanghai, China. The ageless supermodel, who still looks half her age at age 52, posed in a sexy red gown alongside fellow Omega ambassadors Liu Shishi, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Nicole Kidman at the star-studded event, per In Style. And as she wowed in the red-hued gown, the former House of Style host instantly channeled one of her most memorable red carpet moments.

For the launch party, Crawford wore a curve-hugging column gown with a square neckline and a thigh-high slit up the front, showing off her fit physique in the floor-length frock. The stunning red gown reminded many fans of the famous plunging, back-slitted, Versace red dress the OG model wore to the 1991 Academy Awards ceremony 27 years ago. When she wore the dress in 1991, the then 25-year-old Crawford was accompanied by her then-boyfriend Richard Gere. Her famous red gown is still remembered as one of the most iconic Oscars looks of all time.

Of course, Cindy Crawford didn’t wait three decades to rock another red dress after that jaw-dropping Oscars moment. The brunette beauty routinely wears the flattering color, and earlier this year, she even wore a deep red Versace gown to the Met Gala.

You can see Cindy Crawford’s past and present red dress looks below.

Remember this @CindyCrawford Oscars look from 1991? Vote for best Oscars fashion of all time http://t.co/Jq651AsI09 pic.twitter.com/Psi4Cf13lc — Yahoo Canada (@YahooCanada) February 18, 2015

While Cindy Crawford routinely slays on the red carpet, her everyday look is much more lowkey. Last year, Crawford told Harper’s Bazaar she never wears dresses unless it’s for a night out.

“I don’t wear dresses and skirts except when I’m going to an event. Chloé and Stella McCartney are my go-to’s, then I put on heels and a belt, and I’ll feel pulled together. I have a big closet…I have about 100 pairs of shoes, 20 dresses, and lots of jeans, blouses, and little jackets—mostly leather. Everything is arranged from light to dark. I have some nice bags, but I don’t need the new It bag every season. I also have an archive where I store pieces like my wedding dress and the Versace gown I wore to the [1992] MTV Awards.”

Of course, when Crawford does go out, she clearly goes all out. Cindy Crawford may have ditched the bouncy blowout for her 2018 red dress update, but the mom of two continues to master the smoky eye and light lip, proving that even a watch pitchwoman can have a timeless style.