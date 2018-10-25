Khloe Kardashian Reminded Of Dark Days As Fans Bash Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks in the months since the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal earlier this year, and her fans have felt the need to stand up for the reality star online.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian often posts photos and quotes on her Instagram account. Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself glowing while wearing a neon pink outfit, and Tristan Thompson commented on the snapshot.

Tristan sent his baby mama a flirty comment by posting three heart-eyed emojis. Khloe later replied with heart-eyed emojis of her own, and fans were not having it. They immediately began calling out Tristan for leaving the comment by tearing him apart for cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

Now, the drama is reportedly reminding Kardashian of some darker days when she was dealing with the drama of her former husband, Lamar Odom, cheating and abusing drugs.

“Khloe loves that her fans are defending her. Her fans mean everything to her. She’s having a bit of a difficult time with everything that’s gone on and the attention it’s getting, though. She’s finding herself remembering the Lamar days and she’s being reminded of how it felt when the rumors of Lamar cheating were happening when they were fully together and married. She would cry all of the time over that. Now that she has six-month-old True, though, she is in a different head space. This is still tough for her but she is touched by the love her fans are sending,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before the reality star gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe has been stressed recently since Tristan moved back to Ohio to rejoin his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources claim that she’s been feeling like a “single mom” since Thompson headed back east, and that she’s currently working through the challenges of raising her daughter solo.

Kardashian was rumored to be heading back to Cleveland with Thompson for the start of the NBA season. However, she reportedly changed her mind at the last minute and decided to stay in L.A. with her friends and family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!