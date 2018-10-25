Guest At Tonga Dinner Urges Pregnant Duchess Meghan To ‘Take Care Of Herself’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 10-days into first major international tour as a married couple, and likely their last with just the two of them. On Monday, October 15, the very day that Meghan and Harry landed in Sydney, Australia, for the start of their tour, Kensington Palace announced that the duchess is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

While Meghan has gotten used to the scrutiny over the past few months, that has increased tenfold since announcing the imminent arrival of Baby Sussex, and many are concerned over the duchess’ rigorous schedule in undertaking such a jam-packed tour while pregnant.

One such concerned member of the public is Miriam Cato, wife of New Zealand Judge Charles Cato, who met the couple at their welcome dinner in at Consular House in Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, according to Echo News UK.

Miriam, who is a doctor herself, chatted with Meghan when the couple arrived at the reception, and urged the duchess to take care of herself during her pregnancy.

“As a doctor, I was a bit concerned about her taking all these long trips. I’m a mother of two. I know how it feels. I asked her to take care of herself. She promised to do so.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a dinner with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauu ???????????????? #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/qRlDjwDJum — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 25, 2018

Meghan also shared with Miriam that she is currently feeling “very well,” despite the busy schedule she has been trying to keep up with.

During the reception and dinner, Harry and Meghan met with plenty of dignitaries, including government ministers. They were treated to a royal welcome when they landed in the morning, with the school children in the capital given the day off to welcome them as they departed the airport.

At the dinner, Harry gave a speech thanking the King and Queen for hosting them in the country.

“My grandparents have visited a number of times and Your Majesties have been frequent visitors to see my family over the years. We have a strong bond as members of the Commonwealth; we share so much history – and common values. We are deeply grateful to you all for welcoming Meghan and me to Tongatapu (the main island of Tonga) and to Your Majesties for making us feel at home here.”

Paul Edwards - Pool / Getty Images

Meghan wore a beautiful Grecian-inspired white gown to the evening reception, and on this occasion had her hair done up in an elegant chignon with loose wisps framing her face. The dress fell to her ankles, and featured a high neckline and capped sleeves with diamante detailing on her shoulder. According to 9 Honey, the dress is from the Theia Couture label. The garment showed off her growing baby bump as she entered the venue.

The duke went for an all-black tuxedo with a black bow tie and a crisp white button-down shirt. He also wore his military medals on his chest.